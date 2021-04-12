LIVE BLOG: Famous YouTuber Logan Paul Appears During WrestleMania Match





TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment’s WrestleMania 37 wraps up its second night on Sunday with 25,000 more fans expected in stormy weather. The company hosted its first WrestleMania night in front of fans on Saturday and 8 On Your Side’s Daisy ruth was present to see all the action and will be again for the second night on Sunday. The action will begin at 8 p.m. streaming exclusively on NBC’s Peacock service for those in the United States. Meteorologist Greg Bennett has confirmed “what you see is what you get” tonight for WrestleMania the second night. While many fans showed up at Raymond James Stadium with ponchos during a drizzle, hopefully a delay won’t be in the card tonight. The next game on the card tonight is not a title match, but features amateur boxer, social media influencer and YouTuber Logan Paul. Paul will be at ringside as old friends Sami Zayne and Kevin Owens face off. Logan Paul stepped into the ring to face Kevin Owens after the game and was beaten for his troubles. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions retain their titles as Natayla loses by submission to former UFC star Shayna Baszler. Baszler and his partner Nia Jax are leaving WrestleMania as champions. After a horror-themed opening event, WrestleMania continues with the women’s tag team titles championed by Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax against challenges, Tamina Snuka and Natayla. With a distraction from WWE superstar Alexa Bliss, Randy Orton strikes his knockout blow on spooky Bray Wyatt for the win, then quickly steps out of the ring. The lights then go out and Bliss and Wyatt are “transported” from the ring. The WWE fans in attendance are not happy. The show has officially started. Randy Orton will start the show against deadly enemy Bray Wyatt in a frightening showdown. Here we go! America the Beautiful is performed before the start of the show itself. It has just been announced that Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will open WrestleMania on the second night. Here is the lineup for the second night of WrestleMania at the stadium: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, who will be joined by YouTube star and social media influencer Logan Paul United States Championship: Seamus (C) vs. former UFC star Matt Riddle Intercontinental Championship in a “Nigerian drum” match: Big E (C) vs. Apollo Crews (Specifications for this match stipulation have yet to be announced.) Women’s Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (C) vs. Natalya & Tamina (Natalya & Tamina’s duo won a glove match on WrestleMania’s first night on Saturday to claim the opportunity.) WINNERS: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retained their championship gold medals. Raw Women’s Championship: Asuka (C) vs. Rhea Ripley “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton: WINNER: Randy Orton pins Bray Wyatt minutes after the opening contest. Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (C) against Edge against Daniel Bryan: WWE Legend Edge will return to the title image 10 years after being forced to retire due to a neck injury. This is a live blog that will be updated as match results continue throughout the second night of WrestleMania. Keep updating for more details!







