After Scott Rudin’s bullying talk, there are mostly crickets

How did Hollywood and Broadway respond to a briefing detailing the routine abuse and bullying of producer Scott Rudin? Mostly, with crickets.

Hollywood journalistWednesday’s cover story about Baldwin-born Rudin was undoubtedly a must-read for anyone in film, television and theater. The stories of a Hollywood heavyweight throwing glass bowls, staples and baked potatoes at subordinates are hard to tell.

The trade publication spoke to four former employees who agreed to be named in the case to detail stories about the toxic work environment, in addition to some who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal.

Rudin, one of the most successful and powerful producers, with a bunch of Oscars and Tonys to show for it, has long been known for the torturous handling of an ever-steadily 119 parade of assistants in five. years, he once said. Such behavior has long been ingrained, and sometimes even celebrated in show business, since MGM chief Louis B. Mayer and, more recently, Broadway producer David Merrick.

“Thin skinned guys don’t like it,” Rudin told the Wall Street Journal in 2005. “Thick skinned people … understand that I work as hard as they do.”

But if Hollywood has taken steps to reform itself following a #MeToo upheaval that began with allegations of sexual abuse against fellow highly-awarded New York uber-producer Harvey Weinstein, the initial response to the The Hollywood Reporters’ story on Rudin suggests that the industry is less eager to do so. curb cultures of verbal abuse and toxicity in the workplace.

“I am amazed at what has happened in recent years that has been so groundbreaking, meaningful and important,” Anthony Rapp, who appeared in “Rent” on Broadway and “Star Trek”, told The Associated Press on Friday: Discovery “on television. . “It’s not really controversial to say that abuse shouldn’t be tolerated. It’s like the least someone can do, and hardly anyone has done it is sad and infuriating to me.”

No studio that has done business with Rudin on a regular basis has commented on the article, nor any of the A-list names that Rudin has helped propel to over 150 Oscar nominations and 17 Tonys. Rudin himself did not respond to the article or the PA’s request for comment.

Not everyone was silent. The most influential actor to raise her voice was Megan Ellison, the founder of Annapurna Pictures who was the executive producer of “True Grit”, produced by Rudin, Joel and Ethan Coen.

“This piece Barely erases the surface of Scott Rudins’ abusive, racist and sexist behavior, “Ellison said on Twitter.” Like Harvey, too many people are afraid to speak out. I support and applaud those who did. “

Rudin, 62, has produced some of the most acclaimed films of recent decades, including “No Country for Old Men”, “The Social Network”, “The Truman Show”, “Fences” and “The Grand Budapest” Hotel. “His Broadway hits include“ The Book of Mormon ”and“ To Kill a Mockingbird. ”In the past, he has championed his work environment as part of a tough business.

On Broadway, Rudin has a reputation for producing glamorous and glamorous works and often stocking them with prominent celebrities like Sally Field, Nathan Lane, Jeff Daniels, Jim Parsons, Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Daniel Craig and Denzel Washington.

In the days since The Hollywood Reporter story, many grassroots actors expressed frustration that the allegations were mostly greeted in silence by those Broadway figures in positions of power and therefore likely to be. again operated by Rudin one day.

“A lot of times, unless you’re an A-List super star, job security isn’t something you can always feel there for you,” said Rapp, who has championed the #MeToo movement. and accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault. “So it’s understandable if people are afraid to cringe. I mean, that’s how dictators have always maintained their power.”

Mauricio Martínez, a singer-actor who was in the Broadway musical “On Your Feet!” called the silence disheartening and wondered if it was because the alleged victims were office assistants and not stars.

“It is not an easy thing to do to come forward and say that you have been mistreated. So to close your eyes, I think it is very hypocritical,” he told the AP. “When everyone was re-examining the power structures and all the inequalities, there are just things that we cannot allow and that we cannot be silent about.”

Some of those who spoke out against Weinstein also spoke out against Rudin’s behavior. Rose McGowan, who said Weinstein raped her (an allegation Weinstein denied) said Rudin “must be arrested.”

“What’s wrong with you Hollywood?” McGowan said on Twitter. “You put your values ​​in our minds. Your value system is sick. Stop poisoning us. End the abuse of power now.”

Richard Rushfield, editor of Hollywood newsletter The Ankler, notes that Hollywood will take action against someone “when they lose all of their power and status.” Rudin, who runs his company Scott Rudin Productions, cannot be fired.

“Are people going to refuse to take meetings with him? Are writers going to refuse to sell their scripts? I doubt it, frankly,” Rushfield said. “I wish they would. But you’re a struggling writer and Scott Rudin is going to produce your film, and with Scott Rudin producing, you have a better than average chance of being a best picture contender. Are you going to say no to that? “