The tax consequences highlighted before the trans-Tasmanian bubble





Businesses should be aware of organizing and hosting tax-deductible corporate events that provide unnecessary entertainment, said Michael Croker, head of tax at Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand. Those who organize work-related functions should be aware of the negative consequences of Income Tax and Benefit Tax (FBT) when the agenda is more fun than business, did he declare. The ATO takes a keen interest in the extravagant entertainment provided in fancy places, with enjoyable entertainment and plenty of private time on the agenda to enjoy it. Event organizers can achieve win-win results from a tax-deductible business event without FBT exposure. The protection of GST input tax credit entitlements is also an important business consideration. The reopening of Australia's borders to New Zealand has also prompted optimistic forecasts for domestic travel, which is expected to see growth fueled by business travel. A report released by Deloitte last week predicts an increase in travel due to pent-up demand, driven by increased consumer confidence in the wake of the pandemic and the government stimulus that has come with it. Mr Croker said that, through JobKeeper, Australians will look to businesses to open their portfolios and support the travel, events and hospitality industries. But those who do, he said, and are in the process of planning corporate events, should consult their accountants about the potential tax risks they will face. Accountants should be asked whether the food, drink or entertainment available at an event is offered in an entertainment context, or rather as a by-product of the main purpose of the functions. Companies should also check if there are any tax and FBT concessions available to them. Events that fall into the high-risk category, Mr Croker said, are those that include benefits for the family and options for extended stays or vacations. Another tax trap some employers fall into is hosting an event that passes the tax tests and then paying for a nailed-down vacation, with family members flown in to share in the fun, he said. Post-COVID meetings, whether in Australia or New Zealand, can be scheduled to achieve many good business goals and allow attendees to have fun, without unpleasant tax surprises. The tax consequences highlighted before the trans-Tasmanian bubble Last updated: April 12, 2021 Published: April 12, 2021







