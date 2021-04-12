Entertainment
15 Bollywood & TV Celebrities Who Are An Exact Copy Of Their Brother That It’s Amazing
Whether it’s the small screen or the big screen, everyone tries to look different to create their own cult, but we have siblings who pride themselves on being the same. These siblings are gorgeous and love to pair up. Here are some Bollywood and TV celebrities who look like their siblings.
Recommended reading: 26 lesser-known Bollywood celebrities who are related to each other
# 1. Shilpa and Shamita Shetty
Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are the hottest lookalikes. Their dark tone and searing looks make them the most sought-after sisters in the neighborhood.
# 2. Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana
Much like his brother Ayushmann, Aparshakti started his career as an RJ. When the boy made his Bollywood debut with the film, Dangal, people were amazed. He looks like his brother and the fans are amazed.
# 3. Ali Zafar and Danyal Zafar
Ali Zafar has captured all hearts with his acting, his singing and his beauty. Best of all, there are two. Ali’s brother Danyal looks exactly like him. In addition, he too sings and acts. These brothers have it all.
Read also: 12 Bollywood celebrities and their lesser-known romantic relationships before they rose to fame
# 4. Anil and Sanjay Kapoor
Step back a bit and go back in time. You will find that Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor are basically twins. The only difference is that one has a mustache and the other doesn’t. Other than that, Anil and Sanjay look exactly alike.
# 5. Anupam and Raju Kher
Anupam and Raju Kher are two extremely talented brothers. They can take any role and play it with finesse. These brothers are alike. Anyone can guess that they share the same genes.
# 6. Katrina and Isabelle Kaif
Katrina Kaif is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. Soon, her sister, Isabelle, will make her debut in Bollywood. Isabelle looks like her Katrina. We hope she is just as talented as she is.
Don’t miss: 17 TV celebrities and their lesser-known siblings
# 7. Jannat and Ayaan Zubair
We saw Jannat as a child artist and now as a leading actress. She is a bubbly and cute girl. His brother, Ayaan Zubair, is his carbon copy. The brother-sister duo love to pose together for bedbugs.
# 8. Meher Vij and Piyush Sahdev
It’s another brother-sister duo that looks alike. Both Meher and Piyush have portrayed vital roles on the small screen. You will find these smile-like siblings standing side by side.
# 9. Amrita and Preetika Rao
When Preetika made her debut with the series, Beintehaan, people assumed she was Amrita’s twin sister. The two actresses are beautiful and mirror each other. Amrita had to make an official statement denying that she and Preetika are not twins!
Read also: 9 famous vamps on the small screen and their lesser-known love lives
# ten. Shakti and Mukti Mohan
Sisters Shakti and Mukti can easily replace each other. Check out their YouTube page, Nratya Shakti, you’ll get a feel for what we’re saying. They look so alike and dance in sync. They don’t look like two different people at all.
# 11. Bharti and Pinky Singh
Famous actress, Bharti and her sister, Pinky not only share a deep bond, but also similar characteristics. These sisters have the same height and the same smile. You will have to question yourself because these sisters look like twins.
# 12. Manveer and Anoop Gurjar
Manveer Gurjar was the winner of Bigg Boss season 10. He is the first commoner who defeated all the celebrities to win the title for himself. This Noida boy has a brother, Anoop who looks exactly like him. These brothers have a similar haircut and beard.
Suggested reading: Extremely talented and famous Bollywood vampires and their lesser known husbands
# 14. Mouni and Mukhar Roy
Mouni Roy is one of the gorgeous actresses in the industry and she shares a striking similarity with her brother, Mukhar Roy. These two spit out images of each other. Mukhar looks like his older sister without long hair.
# 15. Rohit and Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy rose to fame with the role of Mihir Virani in Ekta Kapoor’s saas-bahu saga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, while the turning point of his brother Rohit’s success was the spectacle, Swabhimaan. The Roy brothers have gained massive recognition for their prominent on-screen work. They were seen as real brothers in Hrithik Roshan’s star film, Kaabil, and they have seen success both in Bollywood and on television.
When the person is as beautiful and talented as these celebrities, two are definitely better than one. These siblings share amazing genetics and we won’t lie, we envy them! Together these siblings look like a powerful duo.
Images courtesy: Instagram
Read more: Meet these 11 famous Bollywood directors and their ambitious wives!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]