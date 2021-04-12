15 Bollywood & TV Celebrities Who Are An Exact Copy Of Their Brother That It’s Amazing

Whether it’s the small screen or the big screen, everyone tries to look different to create their own cult, but we have siblings who pride themselves on being the same. These siblings are gorgeous and love to pair up. Here are some Bollywood and TV celebrities who look like their siblings.

Recommended reading: 26 lesser-known Bollywood celebrities who are related to each other

# 1. Shilpa and Shamita Shetty

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are the hottest lookalikes. Their dark tone and searing looks make them the most sought-after sisters in the neighborhood.

# 2. Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana

Ayushman and Aparshakti Khurana

Much like his brother Ayushmann, Aparshakti started his career as an RJ. When the boy made his Bollywood debut with the film, Dangal, people were amazed. He looks like his brother and the fans are amazed.

# 3. Ali Zafar and Danyal Zafar

Ali Zafar and Danyal Zafar

Ali Zafar has captured all hearts with his acting, his singing and his beauty. Best of all, there are two. Ali’s brother Danyal looks exactly like him. In addition, he too sings and acts. These brothers have it all.

Read also: 12 Bollywood celebrities and their lesser-known romantic relationships before they rose to fame

# 4. Anil and Sanjay Kapoor

Anil and Sanjay Kapoor

Step back a bit and go back in time. You will find that Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor are basically twins. The only difference is that one has a mustache and the other doesn’t. Other than that, Anil and Sanjay look exactly alike.

# 5. Anupam and Raju Kher

Anupam and Raju Kher

Anupam and Raju Kher are two extremely talented brothers. They can take any role and play it with finesse. These brothers are alike. Anyone can guess that they share the same genes.

# 6. Katrina and Isabelle Kaif

Katrina and Isabelle Kaif

Katrina Kaif is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. Soon, her sister, Isabelle, will make her debut in Bollywood. Isabelle looks like her Katrina. We hope she is just as talented as she is.

The story continues

Don’t miss: 17 TV celebrities and their lesser-known siblings

# 7. Jannat and Ayaan Zubair

Jannat and Ayaan Zubair

We saw Jannat as a child artist and now as a leading actress. She is a bubbly and cute girl. His brother, Ayaan Zubair, is his carbon copy. The brother-sister duo love to pose together for bedbugs.

# 8. Meher Vij and Piyush Sahdev

Meher Vij and Piyush Sahdev

It’s another brother-sister duo that looks alike. Both Meher and Piyush have portrayed vital roles on the small screen. You will find these smile-like siblings standing side by side.

# 9. Amrita and Preetika Rao

Amrita and Preetika Rao

When Preetika made her debut with the series, Beintehaan, people assumed she was Amrita’s twin sister. The two actresses are beautiful and mirror each other. Amrita had to make an official statement denying that she and Preetika are not twins!

Read also: 9 famous vamps on the small screen and their lesser-known love lives

# ten. Shakti and Mukti Mohan

Shakti and Mukti Mohan

Sisters Shakti and Mukti can easily replace each other. Check out their YouTube page, Nratya Shakti, you’ll get a feel for what we’re saying. They look so alike and dance in sync. They don’t look like two different people at all.

# 11. Bharti and Pinky Singh

Bharti and Pinky Singh

Famous actress, Bharti and her sister, Pinky not only share a deep bond, but also similar characteristics. These sisters have the same height and the same smile. You will have to question yourself because these sisters look like twins.

# 12. Manveer and Anoop Gurjar

Manveer and Anoop Gurjar

Manveer Gurjar was the winner of Bigg Boss season 10. He is the first commoner who defeated all the celebrities to win the title for himself. This Noida boy has a brother, Anoop who looks exactly like him. These brothers have a similar haircut and beard.

Suggested reading: Extremely talented and famous Bollywood vampires and their lesser known husbands

# 14. Mouni and Mukhar Roy

Mouni and Mukhar Roy

Mouni Roy is one of the gorgeous actresses in the industry and she shares a striking similarity with her brother, Mukhar Roy. These two spit out images of each other. Mukhar looks like his older sister without long hair.

# 15. Rohit and Ronit Roy

Rohit and Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy rose to fame with the role of Mihir Virani in Ekta Kapoor’s saas-bahu saga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, while the turning point of his brother Rohit’s success was the spectacle, Swabhimaan. The Roy brothers have gained massive recognition for their prominent on-screen work. They were seen as real brothers in Hrithik Roshan’s star film, Kaabil, and they have seen success both in Bollywood and on television.

When the person is as beautiful and talented as these celebrities, two are definitely better than one. These siblings share amazing genetics and we won’t lie, we envy them! Together these siblings look like a powerful duo.

Images courtesy: Instagram

Read more: Meet these 11 famous Bollywood directors and their ambitious wives!