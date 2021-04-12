Lost Colony production will no longer hire white actors for Native American roles :: WRAL.com

After 83 years of production, The Lost Colony will no longer cast white actors in “redface” for Native American roles.

First premiered in 1937, the popular outdoor play tells the mysterious and tragic story of the Roanoke settlement in North Carolina.

The historic change was brought about by an online petition from Adam Griffin demanding that the play “stop playing racist and redface performances.”

The petition, which has been signed by more than 600 people, calls for the play to tan or paint the skin of white actors to appear “like Native Americans.”

Griffin’s petition says it’s a form of blackface, called “redface.”

Kevin Bradley, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Roanoke Island Historical Society, said: “When the petition was first launched, my reaction was, okay, we’re going to cancel the culture that comes after us. “

Bradley said he felt the play fell victim to the petition, but then called Griffin and listened to his point of view.

“I called him, and that was really the key,” Bradley said. “We talked for a long time. And I thought, okay, you’re right, let’s make some changes.”

He said Griffin’s “calling them” is what drove them on, and that they’ve become really good friends since then.

Asking for help with the racial sensibility of the Lumbee tribe

While Bradley claims the production of The Lost Colony “never did anything to be intentionally callous,” he acknowledges that after 83 years, it’s time to make a change.

The production has about 60 roles, 20 of which must be filled by Native Americans.

Bradley said finding Native actors is “difficult to do” because there is “not a large pipeline of Native American actors readily available.”

He said, however, that it was important to make the effort.

He is looking to hire artists of Native American descent, as well as Native American drummers.

Griffin’s online petition also accused the lost colony of perpetuating “a false narrative of what our country’s history looks like and of promoting ‘patriotism’ rather than accuracy.”

Members of the Lumbee Tribe in Lumberton will attend around the production table this season to help guide the improvement of The Lost Colony in their portrayal of 16th century Native American culture.

“The Lumbee Tribe has provided incredible information and resources under the leadership of its president, Harvey Godwin,” Bradley said.

“The production’s associate choreographer Jerad Toadacheenie, who is Native American, also played a key role in helping us through these important adjustments,” he said.

The response from the community has been relatively positive, according to Bradley although, he said, there are still some “very married” people to what they saw when they were young.

Bradley said in a statement he feels positive about the new changes, which he says will only make The Lost Colony story even more historically accurate.

He said: “We remain committed to telling the incredible story of the Roanoke settlements that arrived on the Outer Banks of NC in 1584-1587, while creating a more accurate representation of the people who lived on the earth when they arrived. “