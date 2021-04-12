Entertainment
2021 BAFTA Awards winners revealed
Elsewhere, Anthony Hopkins won the Leading Actor Award for “The Father” (which also won an Adapted Screenplay), Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor award, and “Promising Young Woman” won a British Film. exceptional and an original screenplay.
Nomadland appeared as the overall winner on the second and final night of the 2021 BAFTA Movie Awards weekend on Sunday.
Chloe Zhaos, a critically acclaimed exploration of the nomadic community of the American West, won Best Picture, along with Leading Actress Frances McDormand, Director of Zhao, and Best Cinematography by Joshua James Richards. Celebrating her victory, Zhao, who became the first woman of color to win the director’s award and only the second woman in the award’s history, later said she would have a hangover on Monday morning. She added: It’s never too early to be drunk in California.
Elsewhere, there was a wide spread of love, with four films coming home with dueling victories.
Anthony Hopkins won the Leading Actor Award for his performance in Florian Zellers The father, who also won the statuette for the best suited screenplay. Emerald fennel Promising young woman claimed an outstanding British film and original screenplay, as well as Pixars Soul won for the animation and the original score. Meanwhile, the ceremony held on Saturday evening, which mainly focused on craft categories, saw Black stockings Ma Raineys win two awards, for makeup and hair, and costume design. Bukky Bakray to star in UK drama about Sarah Gavron coming of age Rocks, was crowned with the BAFTA Rising Star Award (on the heels of previous winners such as Letitia Wright and John Boyega), while the film also won the cast.
In other performance categories, Daniel Kaluuya won the award for best supporting actor for Judas and the Black Messiah while Yuh-Jung Youn won the award for Best Supporting Actress for Threatening. In probably the most comical moments of the night, Youn joked that the prize was particularly significant to her because the British were snobbish.
The Saturday and Sunday ceremonies took place from the Royal Albert Hall, the nominees joined virtually. The Sunday event, which was the longer of the two, also had several musical performances, and also saw Ang Lee receive the BAFTA Fellowship, the British Academy’s highest honor.
On the way to the rewards, Nomadlandand Rockswere tied, having won seven nominations each, with The father, Mank, Threatening and Promising young woman just behind with six.
The nominees, announced in February, were also hailed as the most diverse in BAFTA history, with 16 of 24 actors nominated in performance categories from racial or ethnic minorities, and a record four women shortlisted for the best director.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Best film
Nomadland – WINNER
The father
Mauritanian
Promising young woman
The Chicago 7 trial
Main actress
Frances Mcdormand, Nomadland – WINNER
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The forty year version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman
Wunmi Mosaku, His house
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Main actor
Anthony Hopkins, The father – WINNER
Ahmed Rice, Metal sound
Chadwick Boseman, Black stockings Ma Raineys
Adarsh Gourav, The white tiger
Mads Mikkelsen, Another round
Tahar Rahim, Mauritanian
Director
Nomadland, Chlo Zhao – WINNER
Another round, Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy
Threatening, Lee Isaac Chung
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila bani
Rocks, Sarah Gavron
Rising star
Bukky Bakray – WINNER
Conrad khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Sope Dirisu
Outstanding British Film
Promising young woman – WINNER
Quiet with the horses
Excavation
The father
His house
Limbo
Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Rocks
Saint maud
Original score
Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – WINNER
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Threatening, Émile Mosseri
World news, James Newton Howard
Promising young woman, Anthony Willis
Documentary
My octopus teacher – WINNER
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The dissident
The social dilemma
Exceptional debut by a British writer, director or producer
His house, Remi Weekes (Writer / Director) – WINNER
Limbo, Ben Sharrock (writer / director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [Also Produced By Angus Lamont]
Moffie, Jack Sidey (writer / producer) [Also Written By Oliver Hermanus And Produced By Eric Abraham]
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
Saint maud, Rose Glass (Writer / Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [Also Produced By Andrea Cornwell]
Supporting actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER
Barry Keoghan, Quiet with the horses
Alan Kim, Threatening
Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami
Clarke Peters, Da 5 bloods
Paul Raci, Metal sound
Original screenplay
Promising young woman, Emerald Fennell – WINNER
Another round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, Jack Fincher
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Chicago 7 trial, Aaron Sorkin
Supporting actress
Yuh-Jung Youn, Threatening – WINNER
Niamh Algar, Quiet with the horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Next movie Borat
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County lines
Cinematography
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards – WINNER
Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
Mauritanian, Alwin H. Kchler
World news, Dariusz Wolski
Film not in English
Another round – WINNER
Dear friends!
Les Misrables
Threatening
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Editing
Metal sound, Mikkel EG Nielsen – WINNER
The father, George Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chlo Zhao
Promising young woman, Frdric Thoraval
The Chicago 7 trial, Alan Baumgarten
Adapted scenario
The father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller – WINNER
Excavation, Moira Buffini
Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
Nomadland, Chlo Zhao
The white tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Animation Film
Soul – WINNER
Forward
Wolf walkers
The awards below were announced on Saturday
Ring
Metal sound, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Corts, Michelle Couttolenc – WINNER
Doggy style, Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman
World news, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, Mr. Wolf Snyder
Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Special visual effects
Principle, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley – WINNER
Doggy style, Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt
Midnight sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The one and only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Short British animation
The owl and the cat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf – WINNER
Fire next time, Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe
The song of a lost boy, Daniel Quirke, Jamie Macdonald, Brid Arnstein
British short film
The present,Farah Nabulsi – WINNER
Eyelash, Jesse Lewis Reece, IkeIke Newman
Lizard, Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies
Stroke of luck, John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja
Miss Curvy, Ghada Eldemellawy
Production design
Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – WINNER
Excavation, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
The father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
World news, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Makeup & Hair
Black background My Raineys, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal – WINNER
Excavation, Jenny Shircore
Hillbilly Elegy, Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
Mank, Kimberley Spiteri and Gigi Williams
Pinocchio, Mark Coulier
Costume design
Black background My Raineys, Ann Roth – WINNER
Ammonite, Michael O’connor
Excavation, Alice Babidge
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
Mank, Trish Summerville
Foundry
Rocks, Lucy Pardee – WINNER
Quiet with the horses, Shaheen Baig
Judas and the Black Messiah, Alexa L. Fogel
Threatening, Julia Kim
Promising young woman, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
