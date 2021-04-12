2021 BAFTA Awards winners revealed

Elsewhere, Anthony Hopkins won the Leading Actor Award for “The Father” (which also won an Adapted Screenplay), Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor award, and “Promising Young Woman” won a British Film. exceptional and an original screenplay.



Nomadland appeared as the overall winner on the second and final night of the 2021 BAFTA Movie Awards weekend on Sunday.

Chloe Zhaos, a critically acclaimed exploration of the nomadic community of the American West, won Best Picture, along with Leading Actress Frances McDormand, Director of Zhao, and Best Cinematography by Joshua James Richards. Celebrating her victory, Zhao, who became the first woman of color to win the director’s award and only the second woman in the award’s history, later said she would have a hangover on Monday morning. She added: It’s never too early to be drunk in California.

Elsewhere, there was a wide spread of love, with four films coming home with dueling victories.

Anthony Hopkins won the Leading Actor Award for his performance in Florian Zellers The father, who also won the statuette for the best suited screenplay. Emerald fennel Promising young woman claimed an outstanding British film and original screenplay, as well as Pixars Soul won for the animation and the original score. Meanwhile, the ceremony held on Saturday evening, which mainly focused on craft categories, saw Black stockings Ma Raineys win two awards, for makeup and hair, and costume design. Bukky Bakray to star in UK drama about Sarah Gavron coming of age Rocks, was crowned with the BAFTA Rising Star Award (on the heels of previous winners such as Letitia Wright and John Boyega), while the film also won the cast.

In other performance categories, Daniel Kaluuya won the award for best supporting actor for Judas and the Black Messiah while Yuh-Jung Youn won the award for Best Supporting Actress for Threatening. In probably the most comical moments of the night, Youn joked that the prize was particularly significant to her because the British were snobbish.

The Saturday and Sunday ceremonies took place from the Royal Albert Hall, the nominees joined virtually. The Sunday event, which was the longer of the two, also had several musical performances, and also saw Ang Lee receive the BAFTA Fellowship, the British Academy’s highest honor.

On the way to the rewards, Nomadlandand Rockswere tied, having won seven nominations each, with The father, Mank, Threatening and Promising young woman just behind with six.

The nominees, announced in February, were also hailed as the most diverse in BAFTA history, with 16 of 24 actors nominated in performance categories from racial or ethnic minorities, and a record four women shortlisted for the best director.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Best film

Nomadland – WINNER

The father

Mauritanian

Promising young woman

The Chicago 7 trial

Main actress

Frances Mcdormand, Nomadland – WINNER

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The forty year version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman

Wunmi Mosaku, His house

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Main actor

Anthony Hopkins, The father – WINNER

Ahmed Rice, Metal sound

Chadwick Boseman, Black stockings Ma Raineys

Adarsh ​​Gourav, The white tiger

Mads Mikkelsen, Another round

Tahar Rahim, Mauritanian

Director

Nomadland, Chlo Zhao – WINNER

Another round, Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy

Threatening, Lee Isaac Chung

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila bani

Rocks, Sarah Gavron

Rising star

Bukky Bakray – WINNER

Conrad khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Sope Dirisu

Outstanding British Film

Promising young woman – WINNER

Quiet with the horses

Excavation

The father

His house

Limbo

Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Rocks

Saint maud

Original score

Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – WINNER

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Threatening, Émile Mosseri

World news, James Newton Howard

Promising young woman, Anthony Willis

Documentary

My octopus teacher – WINNER

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The dissident

The social dilemma

Exceptional debut by a British writer, director or producer

His house, Remi Weekes (Writer / Director) – WINNER

Limbo, Ben Sharrock (writer / director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [Also Produced By Angus Lamont]

Moffie, Jack Sidey (writer / producer) [Also Written By Oliver Hermanus And Produced By Eric Abraham]

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)

Saint maud, Rose Glass (Writer / Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [Also Produced By Andrea Cornwell]

Supporting actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER

Barry Keoghan, Quiet with the horses

Alan Kim, Threatening

Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami

Clarke Peters, Da 5 bloods

Paul Raci, Metal sound

Original screenplay

Promising young woman, Emerald Fennell – WINNER

Another round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank, Jack Fincher

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Chicago 7 trial, Aaron Sorkin

Supporting actress

Yuh-Jung Youn, Threatening – WINNER

Niamh Algar, Quiet with the horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Next movie Borat

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County lines

Cinematography

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards – WINNER

Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

Mauritanian, Alwin H. Kchler

World news, Dariusz Wolski

Film not in English

Another round – WINNER

Dear friends!

Les Misrables

Threatening

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Editing

Metal sound, Mikkel EG Nielsen – WINNER

The father, George Lamprinos

Nomadland, Chlo Zhao

Promising young woman, Frdric Thoraval

The Chicago 7 trial, Alan Baumgarten

Adapted scenario

The father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller – WINNER

Excavation, Moira Buffini

Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven

Nomadland, Chlo Zhao

The white tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Animation Film

Soul – WINNER

Forward

Wolf walkers

The awards below were announced on Saturday

Ring

Metal sound, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Corts, Michelle Couttolenc – WINNER

Doggy style, Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman

World news, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, Mr. Wolf Snyder

Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Special visual effects

Principle, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley – WINNER

Doggy style, Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt

Midnight sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The one and only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

Short British animation

The owl and the cat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf – WINNER

Fire next time, Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

The song of a lost boy, Daniel Quirke, Jamie Macdonald, Brid Arnstein

British short film

The present,Farah Nabulsi – WINNER

Eyelash, Jesse Lewis Reece, IkeIke Newman

Lizard, Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies

Stroke of luck, John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja

Miss Curvy, Ghada Eldemellawy

Production design

Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – WINNER

Excavation, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

World news, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

Makeup & Hair

Black background My Raineys, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal – WINNER

Excavation, Jenny Shircore

Hillbilly Elegy, Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

Mank, Kimberley Spiteri and Gigi Williams

Pinocchio, Mark Coulier

Costume design

Black background My Raineys, Ann Roth – WINNER

Ammonite, Michael O’connor

Excavation, Alice Babidge

Emma, Alexandra Byrne

Mank, Trish Summerville

Foundry

Rocks, Lucy Pardee – WINNER

Quiet with the horses, Shaheen Baig

Judas and the Black Messiah, Alexa L. Fogel

Threatening, Julia Kim

Promising young woman, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu