How old is Line of Duty actor Patrick Baladi? Jimmy Lakewell alter ego!





Patrick Baladi made a name for himself playing David Brent’s nemesis on The Office, but is also known as Jimmy Lakewell in Line of Duty. He’s a handsome man, but how old is Patrick? And is he married? Here is everything you need to know about Patrick Baladi’s career and his family life.

Patrick Baladi made his name on The Office and played Jimmy Lakewell in Line of Duty (Splash) Read more: Ricky Gervais wants to donate his body to a zoo after his death Who is Patrick Baladi? Patrick is an English actor and musician. Viewers probably know him best for playing in The Office and Line of Duty. Patrick played Michael Jackson in the Sky One drama Stella and Stephen Holmes in the ITV thriller Marcella. Patrick first appeared on television in 1995, when he was cast as Ordained Sergeant in Soldier Soldier. He went on to star in the 2004 film Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason. Since then he has appeared in Midsomer Murders (where he electrocuted himself in his car). Patrick has also appeared in EastEnders, New Tricks, Mistresses, My Family and Jed Mercurio’s Bodies. He appeared naked in the TV movie Consuming Passion, when Olivia Colman seduced him in the shower and played Dodi Al-Fayed in the 2007 TV docudrama Diana: Last Days of a Princess. Most recently he played Darren in Breeders. Who has he played in The Office and Line of Duty? Patrick is famous for playing Neil Godwin on the BBC sitcom The Office. Neil became everything David Brent wanted to be – cool, handsome, and charismatic. He appeared in the second and final series of the award-winning show, as well as in The Office Christmas Special that followed. The role cemented Patrick as a comedic actor, as well as a serious one. Who was Jimmy Lakewell in Line of Duty? In 2017, Patrick appeared on another iconic BBC TV show, Line of Duty. The actor joined the cast as Jimmy Lakewell’s solicitor for three episodes in 2017. It was the fourth series, which also starred Thandie Newton and Jason Watkins. Jimmy was an old friend of Roz and Nick, and also a lawyer – quite handy when you are under investigation for corruption and murder.

Patrick appeared on Lorraine to discuss his role in Stella (Credit: ITV1) Read more: Line Of Duty: Adrian Dunbar Confirms Ted Hastings Is Not “ H ” How old is he? Patrick Bashir Baladi was born on Christmas Day in 1971. He is currently 49 years old. Is Patrick Baladi married and does he have children? Patrick is married to Janie Erith, whom he met at a party hosted by his friend Keith Allen. She gave birth to their daughter Kensa on September 4, 2016. They live together in Gloucester. He was previously married to actress / dancer Gemma Walker, whom he married in January 2007 in Saint Lucia. The actor has a daughter named Ava from this marriage, born March 3, 2007. Patrick impressed the midwife when he witnessed Ava’s birth – thanks to his memory of giving birth to a baby model in the drama series Bodies!

Patrick as Neil Godwin in The Office (Photo credit: BBC One) Where does Patrick come from? Patrick was born in Sutton Coldfield, in the West Midlands, to an English mother, a midwife and a Syrian father. Her father was a Syrian gynecologist and obstetrician, who was once the gynecologist for Colonel Gadaffi’s wife. Patrick was educated in Libya and at a Jesuit boarding school in Lancashire. What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page@EntertainmentDailyFix.

