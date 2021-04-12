Hollywood star Matt Damon hugs airport worker





He is known as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. And Oscar winner Matt Damon, 50, proved it again on Sunday when he was seen hugging an airport worker. The Good Will Hunting star hugged the fan after landing on a private jet in Sydney with her prominent pal Chris Hemsworth. Mr. Nice Guy! Hollywood star Matt Damon, 50, (pictured) hugged an airport worker as he disembarked from a private plane with Chris Hemsworth in Sydney on Sunday Matt was beaming as he politely chatted with the airport employee while he was buddyChris got off the private jet with their children. The staff memberlooked dizzy after interacting with the megastar. Bring him inside! Matt eagerly kissed the man on the tarmac Meanwhile, Chris ran down the stairs shortly after Matt. The Thor actor looked like he was doing nothing before resuming filming the new episode of Thor. Matt kept it casual by wearing a black t-shirt and black pants for the flight, as well as a trucker cap. In a good mood: Matt was beaming as he politely chatted with the airport employee as his pal Chris got off the private jet with their children New buddy: Matt smiled and laughed as he spoke with the airport worker, who wore hi-vis orange Casual cool: Matt kept it casual by wearing a black t-shirt and black pants for the flight with a trucker cap He carried his things in a casual backpack that he carried on his shoulders. Meanwhile, Chris took the opportunity to show off his bulging biceps on the jet. He wore a sleeveless workout top with black shorts. He finished his look with runners and a green cap. Daytime outfit: he carried his things in a casual backpack that he carried on his shoulders The two Hollywood actors got into a black SUV after getting off the plane. Earlier this month, Matt enjoyed a well-deserved vacation in Noosa surfing paradise alongside his family and friends – including Chris’s younger brother Liam, 31. According to the Courier Mail, the group also consisted of Matt’s wife Luciana and their children, along with their close friends Luke and April Munro – who called the trip “ magical. ” Muscles: Meanwhile, Chris took the opportunity to show off his bulging biceps on the jet wearing a sleeveless top for the flight Noosa is a favorite haunt for brothers Hemsworth and Matt, who have all been seen spending time at Double Island Point and Rainbow Beach in the area years before. Chris and Matt first went to the tourist hotspot together in 2018, while the siblings enjoyed a trip there last July alongside Chris’ wife Elsa Pataky and their children; India, Sasha and Tristan. The star took a photo with elated ice cream delivery boy Rob Gough that day who described Matt as a ‘top guy’. Fit: Chris has proven he’s ready for Thor’s busy filming schedule with his chest and arms swollen “What a privilege to meet and share waves with these guys,” he said. April shared a photo of Liam in her surf gear, captioned: ‘They never get old for these two! ” She also shared a stunning image of the whole group around a campfire, captioned: ‘A magical night on the water, by the fire, under the moon. ” Awesome: Muscular Hollywood star looked impressive as she got off the jet Big boy! The actor proved he’s still in good shape by walking down the stairs Movie star Chris may not have been able to attend the getaway due to his busy schedule. Matt had made a cameo appearance in Thor: Ragnarok, where he played Thor’s brother, Loki in a short skit. In the 2017 film, the play was called ‘The Tragedy of Loki’ and featured four celebrity cameos – Matt Damon as Loki, Luke as Thor, Sam Neill as Odin and Cate Blanchett in Thor’s Evil Sister Hela. Daddy’s obligations: Matt appeared to return to the plane to collect his children’s things at one point Fast movers! The two Hollywood actors got into a black SUV after getting off the plane Thor’s latest installment is being filmed in Australia after receiving a $ 24.1 million federal government incentive grant. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film is expected to bring in more than $ 178 million to the local economy, create 2,500 jobs and use the services of around 1,650 companies. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters in May 2022. Goodbye: Matt appeared in a very good mood after the flight

