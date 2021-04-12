Hollywood star Matt Damon hugs airport worker

He is known as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood.
And Oscar winner Matt Damon, 50, proved it again on Sunday when he was seen hugging an airport worker.
The Good Will Hunting star hugged the fan after landing on a private jet in Sydney with her prominent pal Chris Hemsworth.
Matt was beaming as he politely chatted with the airport employee while he was buddyChris got off the private jet with their children.
The staff memberlooked dizzy after interacting with the megastar.
Meanwhile, Chris ran down the stairs shortly after Matt.
The Thor actor looked like he was doing nothing before resuming filming the new episode of Thor.
Matt kept it casual by wearing a black t-shirt and black pants for the flight, as well as a trucker cap.
He carried his things in a casual backpack that he carried on his shoulders.
Meanwhile, Chris took the opportunity to show off his bulging biceps on the jet.
He wore a sleeveless workout top with black shorts.
He finished his look with runners and a green cap.
The two Hollywood actors got into a black SUV after getting off the plane.
Earlier this month, Matt enjoyed a well-deserved vacation in Noosa surfing paradise alongside his family and friends – including Chris’s younger brother Liam, 31.
According to the Courier Mail, the group also consisted of Matt’s wife Luciana and their children, along with their close friends Luke and April Munro – who called the trip “ magical. ”
Noosa is a favorite haunt for brothers Hemsworth and Matt, who have all been seen spending time at Double Island Point and Rainbow Beach in the area years before.
Chris and Matt first went to the tourist hotspot together in 2018, while the siblings enjoyed a trip there last July alongside Chris’ wife Elsa Pataky and their children; India, Sasha and Tristan.
The star took a photo with elated ice cream delivery boy Rob Gough that day who described Matt as a ‘top guy’.
“What a privilege to meet and share waves with these guys,” he said.
April shared a photo of Liam in her surf gear, captioned: ‘They never get old for these two! ”
She also shared a stunning image of the whole group around a campfire, captioned: ‘A magical night on the water, by the fire, under the moon. ”
Movie star Chris may not have been able to attend the getaway due to his busy schedule.
Matt had made a cameo appearance in Thor: Ragnarok, where he played Thor’s brother, Loki in a short skit.
In the 2017 film, the play was called ‘The Tragedy of Loki’ and featured four celebrity cameos – Matt Damon as Loki, Luke as Thor, Sam Neill as Odin and Cate Blanchett in Thor’s Evil Sister Hela.
Thor’s latest installment is being filmed in Australia after receiving a $ 24.1 million federal government incentive grant.
Directed by Taika Waititi, the film is expected to bring in more than $ 178 million to the local economy, create 2,500 jobs and use the services of around 1,650 companies.
Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters in May 2022.
