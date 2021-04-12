Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2021 Program Announcement





Scottish-born New York-based actor and cabaret star Alan Cumming has revealed the full schedule for the 2021 Adelaide Cabaret Festival, of which he is artistic director. Describing it as his personal love letter to cabaret in Australia, Cummings said the festival has something for everyone and joy, a lot of joy! Alan Cumming. Francis Hills Photography The 2021 program features more than 180 artists in 105 performances over 12 days and 12 nights, including 10 world premieres and four Australian premieres. Dear Adelaide and Australia, I am so excited to finally share this lineup with all of you. As always, I went with my gut a quality that I think we share with Scots and Australians. This festival is a temple to my love and longing for the Australian people, the spirit, the adventure, the fusion of the top and the bottom that I have learned and stolen and that I hold dear. Hope you Australians enjoy this Scottish cabaret love letter, Cumming said. As previously announced, Cumming will be giving the world premiere of his own new cabaret show Alan Cumming is not acting his age. Tickets for the first performance sold out quickly, so a second performance on June 26 has now been added, with tickets on sale today. Eddie Perfect, former artistic director of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, will present his latest show Eddie Perfect Introspective in which he reflects on his recent career, including two years in New York City writing music and lyrics for Broadway musicals Beetlejuice and King Kong. Australia’s next generation of First Nations artists, including Dan Sultan, Tia Gostelow, Keeahn and Aodhan, will perform at Mortal hearts, a special concert celebrating indigenous Australian music. Kee’ahn. Photography Michael Jalaru Torres Katie Noonan, Clare Bowditch, Emma Donovan and Sarah Mcleod will celebrate the work of legendary Australian songwriter Don Walker in Songs of Don, in which they will unleash reimagined versions of famous Cold Chisel tracks such as Khe Sanh, Saturday night, cheap wine and Standing outside. Meanwhile, as a tribute to some of history’s great female artists, Tania Doko, Emma Pask and Prinnie Stevens will be raising the roof with Hear me roar unplugged. The Young Talent Time 50th Anniversary Reunion Special will have its world premiere at the Festival Theater with Johnny Young himself hosting the show. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first performances of the successful television series that made dozens of young artists famous. Alumni like Beven Addinsall, Karen Knowles, Jane Scali, Philip Gould, Steven Zammit, Joey Dee and Greg Poynton relive the magic of YTT for just one night. After a sold-out show in 2019, RocKwiz Live will be back, this time welcoming Eurovision. Julia Zemiro, former artistic director of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival and legend of RocKwiz, will host the show, alongside Brian Nankervis, with special guests including Cumming himself. Other events include Robyn Archer in Mother Archers Cabaret for Dark Times, Max Savage (this year’s Frank Ford Commissioning Award winner) in ERN: Australia’s biggest hoaxand Amber Martin in Bette public baths about the Bathhouse concert that launched Bette Midlers’ career. Previously announced performances include Tim Minchin in Back, an immersive show called Hotel taking place behind closed doors in a luxury French hotel and at Club Cumming, an Adelaide spin-off from famous New York bar Alan Cummings where Cumming himself will be DJing until late. The 2021 Adelaide Cabaret Festival takes place on June 1126. See it full program







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos