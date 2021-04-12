Best Entertainment in Ann Arbor: Pete’s Pinball

One of the first places my brother took me to when I first visited him in Ann Arbor was Pinball Petes. After my high school got bored of touring the campus and seeing all the libraries and construction sites, Shyam, still about 10 feet ahead of me and my parents, walked down South University Avenue and took us to a building with a pink sign. above the entrance.

The harsh summer sunlight faded as we descended into a dark room lit by neon arcade cabinets. Retro sound effects of guitars and an Italian go-kart plumber came out of the speakers, and pinball machines lined the perimeter of the room, clicks of palms punctuating the music. I couldn’t help but smile after stepping into Pinball Petes, and even now, five years after that first trip to the University of Michigan, a short visit to the arcade thrills me.

Pinball Petes is one of the few places where, with just half an hour and a few George Washington’s, you can go wild and be a kid again. It is an alcove of entertainment with immense variety between all of its activities. It’s a place to make memories of your father’s schooling in Skeeball and your brother in air hockey. Stomp your feet with your girlfriend on the Dance Dance Revolution pad and, after losing the game in seconds, compete to see who can turn on more lights on the Speed ​​of Light cabinet. To play a game of Star Wars Pinball that lasts almost 20 minutes and to push four more quarters just before the end of the Game Over timer.

Every trip to the arcade ends the same for me. I walk up to the price counter with my friends and family and place a meager stack of tickets on the glass display rack. 22 bills, said the gentleman after counting them. Seeing us looking at the 25 ticket prices section, he collates our winnings and we walk away, smug with a single pack of Smarties in our hands, eager to come back for more.

Daily reporter Arjun Thakkar can be contacted at [email protected]

continue reading