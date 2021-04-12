‘Shameless’ boss explains surprising, open-ended series finale

[This story contains spoilers from the series finale of Showtime’s Shameless.]

There had to be consequences.

After 11 seasons and 134 episodes, Showtime’s Shameless finished its run on Sunday with a series final that was directly impacted by the global coronavirus pandemic in two key ways.

Ultimately, Frank’s (William H. Macy) past catches up with him as a combination of COVID-19 and the effects of alcoholic dementia turn out to be more than he can handle and the character dies alone in a hospital. .

Meanwhile, the Gallaghers are saving up for Emmy Rossum’s Fiona to reunite at the Alibi, unaware of their father’s passing, to celebrate Ian and Mickey’s wedding anniversary. The series ends without answering if Lip (Jeremy Allen White) has sold the family home or if bar owners Kevin (Steve Howey) and Veronica (Shanola Hampton) have sold it and moved to Louisville.

As showrunner John Wells says Hollywood journalistThe plan was still to have Frank face the consequences of his addiction and horrific parenting, a deal he made with his Emmy-nominated star, Macy. While Wells had to rewrite the entire first half of final season after production was shut down due to the pandemic, the prolific writer-producer (ER, the west wing) added in the disappearance of Frank’s covid in an effort to accurately reflect the struggles of an economically challenged community like the South Side of Chicago.

The pandemic also prevented Rossum’s return to reprise her role as former leading woman Fiona Gallagher, as travel bans amid a wave of covid eliminated that possibility. The original Rossum star is gone Shameless in season nine with barely a mention of the character since.

This Shameless would end without providing a resolution for what happens to the Gallagher children is not as surprising as Wells has been saying for years that he was always drawn to the meaning of the characters’ lives. Below, Wells speaks with THR on Frank’s fate, why he likes the open finals, what would have happened with Fiona and, yes, the mandatory fallout question.

What went into the decision to kill Frank with a covid after being diagnosed with alcoholic dementia?

We were planning on alcoholic dementia when we were just days away from filming when it all came to a halt in March [2020]. Bill [Macy] and I had always concluded that there would be consequences for all of Frank’s abuse of his body, between drugs and alcohol. We got into alcoholic dementia and had written over half the season when we closed. With all the co-morbidity that Frank had, Bill and I both spoke about it and said, “It would be unrealistic not to see anyone in this community suffering from the severe consequences of the pandemic.” And Frank seemed like the logical choice. It could have been one of the many things; it was the last thing that had pushed him over the cliff, but he was barely hanging on. It’s not like we’ve taken out the healthiest individual you’ve ever seen. It seemed unrealistic to do something for the South Side of Chicago and the people barely living above the poverty line and not let anyone succumb to this horrific pandemic.

And he certainly had a number of pre-existing conditions

[Laughing] Oh yes.

Not only does Frank die, but he does it alone and the series ends without his family knowing.

I lost a close family member who had been ill in December from covid, despite following covid protocols. It is an experience that many people have had with loved ones who have died of covid. You really can’t log in. You will find out about them later. It seemed appropriate for Frank. I really didn’t want to play the more sentimental version of them having to react to his death. I like to keep that with the public imagination of who would react and how when they finally find out he’s gone.

I am sorry for your loss. My family can relate to this experience of not being able to say goodbye and not being there when it happened.

Millions of people had this experience last year.

Not that there was ever a good transition after that, but focusing on the episode, Frank rises above the south side on his bar stool, beer in hand, remembering his life. What do you hope viewers take away from these scenes?

Even for Frank, there can be a grace and a joy to the passage, at least that’s what I hope we can come out with a little more gracefully. This is what I felt. Frank can still make you smile while he’s dying. He had this great ability. And Bill playing the part was such a big part of it. To scare you and make you smile at the same time. Even when he was stalking his own kids in his own suicide note, he still makes us laugh because he’s still Frank.

On his deathbed, Frank sees visions of his family early in the series. Was he proud of his parenthood at such times? Or was it a way to bring Emmy Rossum back to the screen, even for a second

[Laughing] As the light fades for us I think and hope we will remember the things that bring us joy and a big part of that would be for parents to remember their children. You love them as adults but, man, you can never really completely replace that love you feel for your kids when they’re little. And even Frank feels it.

The finale offers no resolution as to whether Lip sold the house, what happened with Debs (Emma Kenney) and Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) and Liam (Christian Isaiah) or if Kev and Vee are selling the Alibi. and move to Louisville. Why end the show without answering any of these questions?

I’ve been fortunate enough to do a number of longer series and, as a fan, I always appreciate that things weren’t over. We are so invested as writers and members of the public in their lives that you want to fill in some blanks and not run the American graffiti end of exploration. It’s fun in American graffiti where you tell everyone what’s going on. I want to think about how I want to think about the characters, where they hang out and what’s going on with them and make the audience have these conversations with each other over a drink. I think it’s more fun, personally. Shameless is clearly outrageously over the top, but we tried to anchor it in a real world where you felt like if you turned the right corner of Chicago you might meet the Gallaghers and their whole world. This is the same reason as the end of IS we walked away from the hospital in the middle of a shift and at the end of West wing Santos (Jimmy Smits) had just entered the White House and Bartlet (Martin Sheen) was returning home. We didn’t try to solve anything. Their life goes on. Many wonderful novels end and you always think about the characters and what they do. And that makes me feel good as a viewer and reader.

In your mind, do you know how it ends for these characters?

I think I have an idea of ​​what would happen over the next few months, but I have no idea what would completely happen. We would have loved to continue doing the show because I love doing the show and you’ve heard me say that many times. In my mind, Lip gets a motorcycle shop and settles down and loses the neighborhood and becomes the new patriarch of this crazy family. And Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) have a child. But you can fill in the spaces as you like as a viewer. Everything you think is right!

I would have been interested to see the fate of this family without Frank and all that he brings hover over their heads.

Yes.

Knowing that you didn’t want to end Shameless, do you want to do a spin-off? Everything is being reborn these days.

There is nothing planned. But never say never. It’s a crazy world with people bringing shows and characters to life. But we can tell a lot of great stories with these people and wonderful actors, writers and directors. If we never tell another story with them, I think we’ve done a lot of things that I’m proud of and we’re all proud of. We never know. But we are certainly not planning anything.

Seeing Kevin and Vee in Louisville was also a beautiful window into a whole new world.

Yes. They are just hilarious. I was also interested in Arthur (guest star Josh Malina) and Carl who ran the Alibi, it could have been funny like a police bar story. But I do not know.

The series ends with a scene of everyone coming together to celebrate Ian and Mickey’s wedding anniversary. Was the point to show that no matter what happened at home, they would always get together?

Absolutely yes. Beyond everything else on the show that people love, what always appealed to me the most was no matter how difficult things were, it was a bunch of people who loved each other and even got together when they were angry with each other. There’s a lot of wish fulfillment, even if it’s the Gallaghers and the way they deal with them and their economic struggles. We all want a place to come home where we know everyone’s back. It was very intentional to show them all together at the end.

You rewrote the first half of the season after the success of Covid. Knowing that you were always going to give Frank alcoholic dementia. Eventually, COVID-19 knocked him out. Is there something about the end of the series that had to change due to the pandemic?

It was pretty much the same except: we were trying to get Emmy back and Emmy wanted to come back. We caught him at the wrong time. We wanted her to come back and we had stories about her coming back and she wanted to do it. Based on what was going on with the pandemic, when we planned it there were so many surges, I can’t remember which one it was, but quarantines came back into effect between New York. [where Rossum resides] and Los Angeles [where Shameless films] and it was impossible to know how to get it back. That was the biggest disappointment: not being able to do this job because we all wanted it to happen. A very minor but sad result of everything that happened during the pandemic.

What would Fiona’s scenario have been?

We had about 20! We never fleshed it out. The idea was with Frank’s dementia being discovered there is a call and she comes back to help everyone figure out and that she would come back and be involved in the end with what to do with the house and stuff. The trip was such a mess we never got to the point of writing it down. We put it on the board in the writers’ room and then took it out a few times.

Would any of Fiona’s storylines match what the character is doing now? I mean, what is she doing now?

They would all have done it! I think she’s in Florida. We joked in the room that she ended up getting a job at Disney World, possibly Epcot Center because she would never get a job on the better side. We had a lot of jokes going for her but we never really nailed it. But she would have a life and carry on her own business. This is how people move in their lives.

Does she meet up with someone romantically? In my mind, she comes back with Jimmy-Steve (Justin Chatwin).

[Laughing] You and many other people! But no, we never did.