McCarthy and Spencer Form Weak Duo in “Thunder Force” | Characteristics

It’s impossible to take Thunder Force seriously because Thunder Force doesn’t take itself seriously.
Not that this superhero comedy is meant to be seen as a simple exercise between good and evil. It’s a comedy, and the joke is that two middle aged women played by Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are the ones with the superpowers. OK fine. The problem here is the inherent laziness of the storytelling, the humor, and the whole business. There is never a feeling that something is at stake, and it is impossible to invest emotions in it.
In short, there is no rumbling in this Thunder.
Blame writer-director Ben Falcone, in his fifth directorial team with his wife McCarthy.
Their partnerships have produced McCarthys’ least rewarding cinematic endeavors to date, from 2014’s Tammy to last year’s sad Superintelligence. It is clear that they are comfortable working together, and good for them, the world could use more happiness at work. But that comfort is a crutch, and it doesn’t push any part in positive creative directions.
McCarthy plays Lydia, a blue collar worker from Chicago who wears more Slayer t-shirts than she does. (McCarthy isn’t a very convincing Slayer fan, but that’s another story.) Emily (Oscar winner Spencer), childhood best friend, became a top scientist who dedicated her life to avenge the death of his parents. , who were killed by disbelievers, a race of villains created by an abnormal radioactive event. Emily has come up with a secret formula to turn everyday humans into superheroes to fight villains.
Welcome, it doesn’t take long before the awkward Lydia accidentally injects herself with Emilys’ formula and is well on her way to becoming a crime fighter with super strength. Emily reluctantly joins her, taking pills to acquire the power of invisibility. And once fully formed, they set out to take on the Miscreants, led by a politician who calls himself the King (Bobby Cannavale) and a half-crab, half-man with funny humor (Jason Bateman).
These plot elements are presented in extremely absurd storylines and in a structure where jokes are told, then repeated, then explained and repeated, a detached form of humor deconstruction that begs the question, if anything is not. not funny the first time, is the Fourth funny? In one scene, Lydia compares Emilys’ daughter, Tracy (Taylor Mosby) to Steve Urkel from Family Matters, and when Tracy doesn’t get the reference, Emily continues to pose as Urkel and repeats: Did I do that? line five times. And what doesn’t work once doesn’t magically work on the fifth turn.
Thunder Force is full of these types of joke situations and breakdowns, like Falcone isn’t confident enough to tell a joke, but instead laughs at the idea of telling a joke. It’s the same with Thunder Force as a whole: it’s like he doesn’t believe in telling a superhero story, he’d rather laugh at the idea of telling a superhero story. hero.
Lydia and Emily don’t have a theme song, but they listen to Glenn Freys Smugglers Blues (and later Freys You Belong to the City) and joke that it doesn’t make a good theme song, until ‘they end up adopting it as their theme song. exactly because it’s not a particularly effective theme song. It’s a lot of work to do for not a lot of laughs. Maybe just tell a joke and leave her alone?
And so on. There’s a premise here that might work, but the execution it botched by Falcones’ inability to really invest in what he does. (It permeates everything, even down to the Batemans costume, and you can clearly see the rubber that makes up the claws of its characters.) Thunder Force is not here to save us, it is the one that must be saved from it. -even.
Thunder Force is available on Netflix.