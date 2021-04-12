Entertainment
Roberts: Colorado General Promotion Not The Idea Behind $ 10 Million Event Incentive Program
VAIL rep Dylan Roberts is aware that the parking lot at the trailhead could be crowded this summer and city buses could be busy as well.
But by promoting specific events, rather than tourism in general, local communities could plan better for the crowds that might be headed here, Roberts said.
That’s why Roberts, who represents Eagle and Routt counties in the state legislature, is targeting one-off events like weddings in his recently proposed Colorado Meetings and Events Incentive Program. The bill to create this program is due for consideration by the House Trade and Labor Committee on Thursday.
“I wouldn’t want to just give the tourism board a thumbs up for just general Colorado promotion,” Roberts said on Saturday. “I think we’re doing a really good job of getting Colorado to prove itself to a certain extent. But we want people to know both in-state and out-of-state that we’re ready to start hosting events, too, and Colorado is going to give you a little push if you want to come and do it. your festival, or have your wedding here.
Compensate for lost ground
Roberts said when the 2020 federal relief efforts were framed with programs that included unemployment increases and business subsidies, the events industry missed some of those government capital injections.
“The origins of this idea for me came directly from my constituents in both counties (Eagle and Routt),” said Roberts. “Around the same time last year, as we started to lock ourselves in and stay at home, and some of the federal relief funds were being rolled out, the people who weren’t getting a lot Helpers were the people who owned the event venues or people who work in the arts and entertainment industry. They are the ones who, with home orders, have not been able to keep their businesses open or maintain their income streams. “
Roberts said he has been thinking about this effort for about a year.
“I started to realize that we were doing a lot of help and support for restaurants and other types of small businesses, but the events and tourism industry was missing a lot of these relief opportunities,” said Roberts. “I think any help we can give them this year and the next is going to help them, and if they’ve been able to stay in business or reopen, it will be a little push for them when they’re left behind for a bit. quite a bit over the last year.
If House Bill 21-1263 is approved, then any event that takes place from July 1 to December 31 that generates at least 25 paid nights at an accommodation facility is eligible for discounts of up to 10% for costs. fixed and 25% for costs. associated with bringing the event into compliance with health ordinances.
Long term bookings
This week, when the bill reaches the House Business Affairs Committee, where it is co-sponsored by Rep. Matt Soper (R-Delta), Senator Robert Rodriguez (D-Denver) and Senator Dennis Hisey (R- El Paso) Roberts said lawmakers will change the wording of the bill slightly to make it more clear that weddings are eligible for discounts under the program.
A state stimulus package has allocated $ 10 million of existing public funds to this program, Roberts said, and events of all kinds should consider capitalizing on the program, if passed.
“If non-state organizations are looking to host their annual conference at a hotel, they can use that credit as an incentive to book in Colorado,” Roberts said. “And I think putting long-term bookings on the calendar of our events and resorts will be extremely valuable to them for their long-term financial planning, to know they have business ahead.”
