It’s no secret that French DJ William Sami Etienne Grigahcine, who goes by the stage name DJ Snake, takes inspiration from India when it comes to his music creation process. He is also a big fan of Bollywood. Recently, the French DJ indulged in giving love to actor Huma Qureshi when she shared a funny video Reel on social media. It seems the duo have a mutual admiration society.

EXCLUSIVE: Huma Qureshi Receives All Hearts From DJ Snake

It all started with DJ Snake giving hearts in the comment section where Huma posted the Reel and used his song, Selfish Love. Huma also returned the favor with heart emojis.

With DJ Snakes’ love for India and our Huma slowly making waves in Hollywood and becoming India’s latest export to the west, we would like to see a collaboration between the two talented artists.

