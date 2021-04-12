BAFTA Awards 2021: Adarsh ​​Gourav loses Best Actor honor to Anthony Hopkins. Complete list of winners





Indian Netflix film The White Tiger was nominated for two categories for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards – Best Actor and Best Suited Screenplay. However, neither actor Adarsh ​​Gourav nor Ramin Bahrani won the awards which were held on Sunday evening. Sir Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor award for The Father, while Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller won the Best Adapted Screenplay for the same film. American road movie Nomadland won the award, winning four categories including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director at the awards night. The BAFTA ceremony took place almost over two nights, the nominees joined by video, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Chinese director Chloe Zhao’s American recession drama Nomadland tells the story of a community of van dwellers. Zhao welcomed a stronger representation of female directors in comments to reporters afterwards, saying, “It’s about time, it’s great. I love doing what I do and if that means more people like me can live their dreams, I am very grateful. “. Nomadland is one of the pioneers of this month’s Oscars, with six nominations including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress. Last month it won the coveted Golden Globe Awards for Best Dramatic Film and Best Director. Welsh actor Sir Anthony Hopkins won the Bafta Best Actor award for The Father About a Man Suffering from Dementia, directed by Frenchman Florian Zeller. The 83-year-old did not appear at the ceremony but spoke to reporters afterwards, explaining that he did not expect to win and that he was on holiday in Wales and painted in his hotel room. “It’s wonderful, I mean, it’s the first time in my life that I didn’t expect to get this,” he said, calling his fourth Bafta a “fun bonus.” Emerging star Bukky Bakray, 19, won the EE Rising Star award, chosen by audience vote, for Rocks, a coming-of-age drama set in London. She made her debut after being discovered in open hearings. Double director Ang Lee, best known for Brokeback Mountain and Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, won the Bafta Academy scholarship. “I am honored to be one of these brilliant filmmakers,” said the Taiwanese director. On Saturday, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, a film about a 1920s Chicago blues musician, won two technical BAFTAs for costume design, makeup, and hair styling. Rocks and Mank, a portrayal of a debauched screenwriter in Hollywood’s golden age, also won an award for casting and production design respectively. Other technical award winners include Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi action thriller Tenet for special visual effects and Sound of Metal, with British actor Riz Ahmed, for sound. A full list of BAFTA 2021 winners: Best Film: Nomadland Best Actor: Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Father Best Film: Nomadland Outstanding British Film: A Promising Young Woman Exceptional debut by a British writer, director or producer: His House, Remi Weekes (writer / director) Best Film Not in English: Another Round Best Documentary: My Octopus Teacher Best Animated Feature: Soul Best Director: Chlo Zhao, Nomadland Best Original Screenplay: A Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller Best Leading Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland Best Lead Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah Best Original Music: Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Best Cast: Rocks Best Cinematography: Nomadland Bafta Academy Scholarship: Ang Lee EE Rising Star Award: Bukky Bakray Notable Debut of a British Writer, Director or Producer: His House, Remi Weekes (Writer / Director) Editing: Sound of Metal, Mikkel EG Nielsen Production Design: Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale Costume Design: Black Background by Ma Rainey, Ann Roth Makeup and Hairstyle: Black Bottom by Ma Rainey, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal Sound: Sound of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Corts, Michelle Couttolenc Special Visual Effects: Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley British animated short: The Owl and The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf British Short Film: The Present, Farah Nabulsi (With contributions from agencies)

