Entertainment
Horoscope for Monday, April 12, 2021
Lunar alert
Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon changes from Aries to Taurus.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
It’s a day of well-being! However, be aware of the limitations of the lunar alert. It’s a creative morning for you. However, once the lunar alert is over, your attention turns to money, money, money. Ka-ching!
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
This morning, be aware of the lunar alert restrictions. But when done, the moon enters your sign, giving you an edge over all other signs. (Yeah!) That means you’ll be in charge when you talk to others.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
It’s a social and fun day, especially in the morning. It is a creative period; however, during Lunar Alert it is a bad time to spend money on anything other than food. Later in the day, relax and enjoy your own solitude.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
People notice you because the sun and the moon are both at the top of your chart. However, during the lunar alert this morning, do not volunteer for anything. Don’t accept anything important. Limit your spending on food and gas. Warned is warned.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Be careful because this morning you might be tempted to take a chance or bet on something. Not wise! There is a moon alert in the morning which means do not act. However, by all means, write down your creative ideas. Once the lunar alert is over, you will be able to impress your boss.
Virgo (23 August-22 September)
It’s a risky morning because your focus is on financial matters, especially taxes, shared property, and insurance matters. However, this morning, during the lunar alert, now is not the time to make important decisions, especially financial ones. Be aware of this.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Walk carefully. Avoid important decisions this morning during the lunar alert unfolding in front of your sign. Still, even if it’s a bad time to shop or make some important decisions, it’s a great time to chat and have fun! Once the lunar alert is over, it’s time to talk about the turkey.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Expect delays at work this morning due to the lunar alert. It’s also a bad time to accept something important or to volunteer for anything. Once the lunar alert is over, you will need to cooperate with others and rely on their decisions. (It’s not a big deal.)
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
It’s an optimistic and creative morning for you. Write down your creative ideas. Artists will flourish! Nonetheless, there is a moon alert this morning which means you should wait until the end to implement whatever turns you on.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Family discussions could take place this morning. If so, don’t accept anything important because a lunar alert is occurring. Once that’s done, it’s a great time to connect with the kids and tap into your creative ideas. Today and especially tonight, you will love to socialize and have fun.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You want to talk to others this morning which is great because you will be creative and full of originality. Nevertheless, beware! Do not accept anything important during the lunar alert this morning. Mix up your ideas, but wait until the afternoon to act.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
It is important to know that this morning there is a moon alert, which means not to buy anything other than food. Resist financial deals and money negotiations. Wait for the end of the lunar alert to act. Heed this warning to save money.
If your birthday is today
Actress Claire Danes (1979) shares your birthday. You are an enthusiastic and energetic leader. You are direct, honest and decisive. You are independent and like to plan things efficiently. The pace of your days will start to change as you head into a busier, more upbeat, and more social year in every way. All of this new stimulation could require an important choice.
