A look back at the history of the Lake County Fair

EUSTIS This year the Lake County Fair is celebrating its centenary.

Over the past 100 years, the fair has worn many hats throughout its long history and held many titles.

It was called Lake County Fair and Poultry Show, Lake County Fair and Flower Show, Lake Agriculture and Youth Fair and Lake County Fair and Florida Sportsmens Exposition.

But over the years, there has been a little controversy over when and where the event took place. Yet there are constants: the influence of a long-standing family fair and of course, the fun.

The building of the Tavares school fair, precursor of the exhibition center.

Discover the roots of the fair

Today, the 1921 fair in Eustis is now recognized as the official start by the association of fairs. It started that year as a poultry show.

However, the fair may have had its roots in Tavares in 1913, during an event known as the Lake County School Fair.

In 1915, the school fair was held in its own facility, called the only school fair building in the United States.

Children line up for the Lake County School Fair.

The 1917 school fair was called the best. But World War I had a negative impact on the fairs of 1918 and 1919.

Over the years, fair officials have called for different dates for county fairs.

A caption from a 1940 edition of the Eustis Lake Region News wrote: Thousands of people will attend the opening of the 5th Fair on Monday.

Do the math there, and it indicates that the first Lake County Fair was held in 1935. We know that was not correct.

Did Leesburg host the first county fair?

The Leesburg Daily Commercial claims that Leesburg was the birthplace of the Lake County Fair in 1924.

We know this is not correct either, since we are using the Poultry Show in 1921 as the start date.

But the Leesburg Commercial published on January 18, 1924 claimed that Lakes County’s first fair opens on Monday, January 21; a solid week of sightseeing and entertainment.

It was proclaimed a full page top, with the title in all caps.

A sign stands in front of the Lake County Fair, year unknown.

The advertisement also featured a full-page, two-line banner on the county fair in the January 25, 1924 issue with a caption that read: First Lake County Fair Exceed Fondest Dreams.

Another article on the fair appeared in the Commercial on February 1, 1924.

I have attended dozens of fairs since I was a child and of course I have seen bigger fairs; but none of them represented the products and possibilities of their respective chapters more perfectly than this first Lake County effort, said one Mr. Collier in the February 1, 1924 ad. Others may have been larger. in quantity, but no better in quality.

