A look back at the history of the Lake County Fair

EUSTIS This year the Lake County Fair is celebrating its centenary.

Over the past 100 years, the fair has worn many hats throughout its long history and held many titles.

It was called Lake County Fair and Poultry Show, Lake County Fair and Flower Show, Lake Agriculture and Youth Fair and Lake County Fair and Florida Sportsmens Exposition.

But over the years, there has been a little controversy over when and where the event took place. Yet there are constants: the influence of a long-standing family fair and of course, the fun.

Discover the roots of the fair

Today, the 1921 fair in Eustis is now recognized as the official start by the association of fairs. It started that year as a poultry show.

However, the fair may have had its roots in Tavares in 1913, during an event known as the Lake County School Fair.

In 1915, the school fair was held in its own facility, called the only school fair building in the United States.

The 1917 school fair was called the best. But World War I had a negative impact on the fairs of 1918 and 1919.

Over the years, fair officials have called for different dates for county fairs.

A caption from a 1940 edition of the Eustis Lake Region News wrote: Thousands of people will attend the opening of the 5th Fair on Monday.

Do the math there, and it indicates that the first Lake County Fair was held in 1935. We know that was not correct.

Did Leesburg host the first county fair?

The Leesburg Daily Commercial claims that Leesburg was the birthplace of the Lake County Fair in 1924.

We know this is not correct either, since we are using the Poultry Show in 1921 as the start date.

But the Leesburg Commercial published on January 18, 1924 claimed that Lakes County’s first fair opens on Monday, January 21; a solid week of sightseeing and entertainment.

It was proclaimed a full page top, with the title in all caps.

The advertisement also featured a full-page, two-line banner on the county fair in the January 25, 1924 issue with a caption that read: First Lake County Fair Exceed Fondest Dreams.

Another article on the fair appeared in the Commercial on February 1, 1924.

I have attended dozens of fairs since I was a child and of course I have seen bigger fairs; but none of them represented the products and possibilities of their respective chapters more perfectly than this first Lake County effort, said one Mr. Collier in the February 1, 1924 ad. Others may have been larger. in quantity, but no better in quality.

Collier was an Oxford resident and a former commissioner of the Sumter County Commissioners Council, according to the story.

Sumter County was a big part of this fair and the commercial published a long story on their strike exhibit.

Shortly after the fair ended, officials were striving to make it an annual event in Leesburg. According to the February 1, 1924 advertisement, officials were looking to secure more land and get Sumter County to make it a big, annual twin county affair.

But that never happened. And there is no mention in the history of the County Fair of the Leesburg Fair.

Lay the foundations

The Eustis events took place in tents until the late 1930s, when the buildings were constructed as part of Work Progress Administration projects.

Shortly after the county fair left the tents, the county purchased property in the heart of Eustis for the annual event between Grove and Bay streets north of the hospital.

The exhibition hall was a large U-shaped building. All exhibitions and commercial vendors were there. It was located on the site of the current Eustis post office and the Babcock furniture store.

There were cattle sheds and other outbuildings. The courtyard in the middle of the exhibition hall was the place of entertainment.

The 1930s were roughly when the Norris family got involved in the fair.

You probably recognize the name Charles Happy Norris. He is a third generation Norris and was the County Fair Director from 1997 to 2019. His daughter Leah, and a fourth generation Norris, was the Deputy Fair Director in 2015.

Papa Happys, Charles Norris, has been involved in the County Fair for 40 years, including 29 years of continued support for the sale of cattle. When he was young, in 1946, Charles began taking his hen and eggs from New Hampshire to the fair. He was also president of the fair association from 1967 to 1976, when he was largely responsible for moving the fair to its current location.

But it all started with Bob Norris, Charles’s father and Happy’s grandfather.

It started with the fair when it became Lake County. Agricultural Officer in 1936, a position he held until 1966. Bob worked closely with Karl Lehmann, who headed the Lake County Chamber of Commerce for many years. It was under Lehmann that it became the Lake County Fair and Flower Show.

In an interview in 2001, Bob Norris said: You know how Karl was the promoter. I had an office next to him for many years. Karl has been of great benefit to the county for many years. He sold war bonds during World War II. And he was a wonderful speaker.

Lehmann was a master promoter.

That’s why the nine months he was on loan to the US Treasury Department for the War Bonds push turned into a 4.5-year engagement. He was heavily involved in the county fair, both before and after the war.

Grandpa was involved in it and Dad was involved in it for years and years, Happy Norris said in an interview in 2001.

Happy started volunteering in the early 1980s and joined the board in the mid 1980s.

The fairground was then moved to the current site in 1969 at the intersection of National Road 44 and County Road 452 in North Eustis.

But some things have remained stable at the Eustis exhibition center.

In addition to the Norris influence, people will always come. And they will have a lot of fun.