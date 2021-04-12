AR Rahman explains why he hates the term Bollywood: everything that comes out of the country is called by this generic name, it’s condescending

The usually reluctant AR Rahman has a lot to say these days. After all, he produces a film, decides on the smallest details and depends only on himself. Rahman went on to become a writer and producer for the upcoming musical, 99 Songs. “It’s liberating but also feels lonely. It’s a huge bet. Either I’m done or I’m done! The music maestro told indianexpress.com ahead of the films’ April 16 release.

In this interview, Rahman talks about bringing a new voice to Indian films, why he hates the term Bollywood, and how he fought the clichéd dictates of the film industry to make 99 songs.

Q. Whenever you go out with your music, there is both the expectation and the confidence among people that it would be something worth listening to. But this time the roles have widened. You are both the author and the producer of 99 songs.

Making films is a five to six year old process. It’s not like I’m doing something on the spot and people are judging me. There are many layers of controls, of screening tests. Because the sensitivity of our film is slightly different from what’s coming out, we wanted to make sure we got the right reaction from people as they deserve to see a lot of different voices.

It shouldn’t be the same kind of formula. So that’s the one thing I believed in, that every production should have a voice and nothing should be generic or that’s the way Indian films are. We are already making our film industry generic by calling it Bollywood. Anything that comes from any part of the country is called Bollywood, which is also a Hollywood scam. It is a lack of respect for our filmmakers and our great workers.

Hmmm.

When you go out and meet people like stuntmen, cameramen, you understand how talented and underrated they are and how they risk making films. I want to show them respect and that’s one of the reasons I campaigned against saying that the word Bollywood is so generic and condescending to us. But that’s another chapter… So we wanted to have a voice and that voice should have its own character and its own future.

Even when you started making music in the early 90s, you brought a new voice to Indian music, which will always be remembered as before and after AR Rahman. So, does this idea of ​​adding novelty to your creation come naturally to you? Or is it the result of the burden of your fans’ expectations and the image you need to live up to?

(Laughs) I think it’s both. First, there are amazing filmmakers and no one can ever copy the other because their personalities are imprinted on their products. Those who copy only become mediocre. So finding a new voice is not easy. I mean you have a voice and industry standards are one thing… People’s expectations are there, how songs are marketed, how storytelling and dialogue should be.

How to break it all down and yet do something compelling and intriguing that people can come to theaters to watch. So, as a viewer, I had questions during my childhood, namely, “Why can’t our Indian films be like this?”

It can’t happen overnight in a movie, but it’s a process of our film society, where we intend to produce a movie in a certain way so that anyone in the world can enjoy our stories. So come with very low expectations (laughs).

Regarding the music of 99 songs, what thought was the creation?

It’s also a great roller coaster ride. A musician who is cool has certain sensibilities. Then he becomes evolved and he has different sensitivities. Then he switches to Zen mode. So in the movie too, depending on how the character evolves, the music changes. From the simplistic to the simple through the complex and the back to the simple, this is the arc of music.

Did you feel a sense of liberation creating music for 99 songs because this time no producer told you, “This is the kind of music I want. This is the kind of music you should be creating because you are Rahman!‘

It’s strange that I want this freedom but I also felt alone in the world and I said to myself: “Where are all these people who would tell me to do things? Now I had to tell myself how to do it. It’s a complex feeling. It was liberating but also lonely.

The decisions I make will define my success or my failures. Constant cross-checks have therefore taken place. In fact, in just a year, we’ll have the right feedback for the music. When it first came out, the reaction was very different. This response to music takes time because there are some intricacies embedded in the movie that you will understand by watching it.

How do you see the way we produce and market music differently? It’s like they’re almost forcing you to consume their music because they’re tempting you by bombarding it everywhere, on all platforms.

Even I went through this fight in the corporate sector, which said, “I’ll market your song for four weeks and it’ll get people to the movies.” I said yes, it’s okay with some movies but not with 99 songs. This film is deeper. When the audience comes they know it’s a musical and it’s about a character so I told them that would be the wrong thing to do.

So I had to inform the whole team that this music needed time, at least six months. It has helped us a lot. I can see comments on every little note, nuance, lyrics because people have been consuming them for over a year.

When did the 99 song story happen to you that you felt compelled to tell it?

When I travel I get all of these great ideas and keep writing them down. It was also one of those ideas, it was kind of a fairytale that a person has to write 100 songs to win a girl. That was the premise. But it’s not as easy as I say because it’s like an orange where you peel, there are different layers.

What took you so long to become a writer, when you mentioned that you keep writing story ideas?



Like I said, a new voice is very difficult. You have to break conventions, convince people, who tell you: “This is not the way you should make a film. This is not the way you should throw. We must therefore go against conventions, risk a lot of money, other people’s money. It’s a huge bet. It is a bet that should bear fruit. Otherwise, you’re done.

Are you feeling a lot of pressure right now?

Yeah, either I’m done or I’m done. (Laughs)

Was that feeling even when you started out in the 90s?

I didn’t have that because I had a mentor in Mani Ratnam on my side. I had no intention of continuing, I was doing jingles. I wanted to do private albums and indie music. Even though there was no market for it. But it came with courage because there was no expectation. The only joy was to work with a master like Mani Ratnam.

What kind of producer will AR Rahman be?

My commitment to cinema is that I built a whole sound stage in Chennai, which is 40.00 square feet. We have an editing suite, a VR lab. There are two scripts in development: one in Australia, the other in Canada. But it all depends on the success of this film. I told my family that if it works well I will go further, otherwise there is a question mark (laughs).

Even though my friends tell me that I should continue because I have already invested 10 years of my life to advance talents and expand my imagination.