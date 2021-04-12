Complete list of 2021 Music Supervisors Guild Award winners





Stevie Wonder honored Quincy Jones at the virtual event, where founding president Maureen Crowe was also recognized.

Soul, black background of Ma Rainey, a promising young woman and Cuban were among the film winners of the 2021 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards. The Chicago 7 trial“Hear My Voice” won the award for best song written and / or recorded for a movie at Sunday night’s virtual event celebrating the achievement of music supervision in movies, television, games, commercials and trailers. Soul is the only of the films nominated for Best Music Supervision for Best Original Score at the 2021 Oscars, while “Hear My Voice” is the only song written and / or recorded for an Oscar nominated for Best Original Song. Celeste, who performs and co-wrote the song with Daniel Pemberton, performed twice during the ceremony. The United States vs. Billie Holiday‘s Andra Day opened the show with a performance of her original song “Tigress & Tweed”. Although the film was not nominated for an award by the Guild of Music Supervisors, Day is shortlisted for the Oscar for Best Actress for her holiday role. Angelica Garcia and Darius de Haas also performed during the ceremony. Judas and the Black Messiah won Best Music Supervision in a Trailer. TV side, Guardians won two awards: Best Music Supervision, TV Fiction and Best Song Written and / or Recorded for TV for “The Way It Used to Be”. Songwriters Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are nominated for the top two Oscars for their work on Soul and Mank. In the television or musical comedy category, there was a three-way connection with High fidelity, unsecured and The wonderful Mrs. Maisel all winners. The winners of the documentary were Camp Crip and The last dance. The last danceRudy Chung, for his part, used his time at the microphone to speak on behalf of his Asian-American colleagues and AAPI in the industry amid recent and disturbing incidents of anti-Asian violence. “What we saw in the terrible shootings in Atlanta last month is in some ways the culmination of the racist misogyny that Asian-American women have experienced for generations,” Chung said. “The Asian American women I know are not objects of fetishization and are certainly not the scapegoats for white male hate crimes. and must be respected as such. Let’s lift them up and support them and let’s not be silent. “ Stevie Wonder honored Quincy Jones with the Icon Award, and Kenny Ortega honored Founding President Maureen Crowe with the Legacy Award. Wonder recalls meeting Jones at the age of 14 at the Apollo, claiming they had been friends ever since. “I respect you. I cherish our friendship, your heart, your commitment to making great music, not just producing it but writing it,” Wonder said before singing “I love you, Quincy / We’re friends for life.” Jones said he was so honored with the award, “I can’t even tell you that,” he said. “One of the things I’m most grateful for in life, after my kids, is that I was lucky enough to find the passion of my life: music. This trip took me around the world. world.” Presenters included Debbie Allen, Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige, Connie Britton, Michael Chiklis, Jacob Collier, Kevin Costner, Bryan Cranston, Clive Davis, Billie Eilish, Gloria & Emilio Estefan, Tony Hawk, Marin Hinkle, Regina King, Savan Kotecha, Jay Landers, John Legend, Michael Levine, Michael McDonald, Neil Meron, Rickey Minor, Eva Noblezada, Finneas O’Connell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Kenny Ortega, Dean Pitchford, Lionel Richie, Tony Shalhoub, Robin Thicke, Diane Warren and Paul Williams. A full list of this year’s winners follows. MOVIE Best Music Supervision for a Movie Over $ 25 Million

Tom MacDougall – Soul (WINNER)

Jonathan Leahy – Bill and Ted Face the Music

Becky Bentham Eurovision

Julia Michels – Jingle Jangle

Angela Leus (uncredited) – Trolls World Tour Better Music Supervision for a Film with a Budget Under $ 25 Million

Dawn Sutter Madell – My Raineys Black Bottom (WINNER)

Kent Season – The happiest season

Linda Cohen – The High Score

Dan Wilcox – I am your wife

Kevin Edelman – I still believe Better Music Supervision for a Film with a Budget Under $ 10 Million

Susan Jacobs – Promising Young Woman (WINNER)

Tracy McKnight – Half

Liz Gallacher – Military Wives

Robin Urdang – Palm Springs Best Music Supervision for a Film with a Budget Under $ 5 Million

Dondrea Erauw, Michael Perlmutter – The Cuban (WINNER)

Jessica Moore – Babyteeth

Greg Danylyshyn – Burden

Joe Rodrguez & Javier Nuo – I’m not here anymore

Adle Ho, Graham Kurzner – Yellow Rose Best Song Written and / or Recorded for a Film Hear my voice from the Chicago 7 trial (WINNER)

Writer: Celeste Waite, Daniel Pemberton

Played By: Celeste

Music supervisor: Peter Afterman, Alison Litton Turntables from All In: The Fight for Democracy

Writer: George George 2.0 A. Peters II, Janelle Django Jane Mone, Nathaniel Irvin III

Performer: Janelle Mone

Music supervisor: Andrew Gross Love me high

Writer: Greg Kurstin, Sarah Aarons

Played By: Tracee Ellis Ross

Music supervisor: Linda Cohen Make it work from Jingle Jangle

Writer: John Stephens

Played By: Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose

Music supervisor: Julia Micheals Carried me with you from now on

Writer: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth

Played By: Brandi Carlile

Music supervisor: Tom MacDougall TELEVISION Best Music Supervision – TV Comedy or Musical

Manish Raval, Alison Rosenfeld, Tom Wolfe High Fidelity Season 1 (WINNER-TIE)

Kier Lehman Insecure Season 4 (WINNER-TIE)

Robin Urdang The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 (WINNER-TIE)

Andrea von Foerster Daybreak Season 1

Matt Biffa Sex Education Season 2 Best Music Supervision – Reality TV

Meryl Ginsberg The Masked Singer Season 3 (WINNER)

Robin Kaye, Ashley Viergever American Idol Season 4

Cathy Duncan Americas Most Musical Family Season 1

Matthew Hearon-Smith Legendary Season 1 Best Music Supervision – TV Drama

Liza Richardson Watchmen Season 1 (WINNER)

Ashley Neumeister American Soul Season 2

Thomas Golubic Better Call Saul Season 5

Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall, Ryan Murphy Hollywood Season 1

Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos P-Valley Season 1 Best Music Supervision – TV Movie

Warren Fischer, Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You (WINNER)

Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine Patsy and Loretta

Liz Gallacher The Slumber Party

Marius de Vries Stargirl Best Song Written and / or Recorded for Television Title: The Way He Was (WINNER)

Songwriters: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Artists: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Program: Watchmen

Episode: # 106 This Extraordinary Being

Music supervisor: Liza Richardson Title: Build It Up

Songwriter: Ingrid Michaelson

Artist: Ingrid Michaelson

Program: Small fires everywhere

Episode: # 108 Finding a Way

Music supervisor: Mary Ramos Title: Memorized

Songwriters: Taylor Goldsmith, Siddhartha Khosla

Artist: Blake Stadnik

Program: that’s us

Episode: # 401 Strangers

Musical supervisors: Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe Title: One Less Angel

Songwriters: Thomas Mizer, Curtis Moore

Artist: Darius de Haas

Program: The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Episode: # 301 Hit The Band

Music supervisor: Robin Urdang Title: The Whole Moon

Songwriter: Michael Scott

Artist: Fiona Apple

Program: The Affair

Episode: # 511

Music supervisor: Michael Hill DOCUMENTARIES Better musical supervision for a documentary

Amin Ramer – Crip Camp (WINNER)

Liz Gallacher – Belushi

Ian Neil – Crock of Gold: A Few Tricks With Shane MacGowan

Chris Robertson – Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President

Ed Gerrard – Mr. Soul! Better musical supervision in a docu-series

Rudy Chung – The Last Dance (WINNER)

Jon Ernst – Cheers

Willa Yudell – Helter Skelter: An American Myth

Dan Wilcox – Street Food: Latin America TRAILERS Better music supervision in a trailer

Mike Lynn – Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)

Brian Murphy – Jungleland

Gregory Sweeney – Field

Chase Casanova – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Mike Lynn – Pieces of a Woman THE ADVERTISEMENT Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

Andy Hamm – Apple “A Journey Into The Valley Of Fire – Shot on iPhone” (WINNER)

David Lapinsky – Procter & Gamble “The Choice”

Mike Ladman – New York Times “Life Needs Truth”

Mike Ladman – Facebook “Never Lost”

Andrew Kahn, Morgan Thoryk – Zillow “The True Home Value” Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)

Mike Ladman – Hennessy “Maurice and the Black Bear School” (WINNER)

Rebecca Grierson – JaxJox “The all-in-one interactive studio”

Andrew Kahn, Morgan Thoryk – Xfinity Mobile “Go Your Own Path”

Jessie Kalikow – Apple – “The Magic of Mini feat. Tierra Whack”

Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple iPhone 12 Pro – “Make Movies Like Movies” VIDEO GAMES Better music supervision in a video game

Eric Kalver – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (WINNER)

Karyn Rachtman – BEYOND BLUE

Eric Craig – Cyberpunk 2077

Cybele Pettus – FIFA 21

Mary Ramos – Wasteland 3







