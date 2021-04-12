Hollywood star Adam Sandler compares Will Zalatoris to ‘Happy Gilmore’ caddy





Will Zalatoris, who finished second in the US Masters on Monday, has often been compared to a character he looks like in the cult golf movie Happy Gilmore. Not that he cares. In fact, Zalatoris adopted it. So much so that he has a quote from the scene in the movie with his lookalike inscribed on his lob corner. While Hideki Matsuyama had everything to celebrate after becoming the first man to clinch a major title for Japan, American Zalatoris would have been extremely pleased to be so close to pulling off his first competitive start in Augusta. Matsuyama finished the tournament 10 under par, 1 shot ahead of Zalatoris and 3 ahead of Jordan Spieth and Xander Sc Chaudele. READ MORE:

* Tiger Woods chooses himself to start Presidents Cup, Patrick Reed ready for opening session For Zalatoris, it was a remarkable way of announcing his arrival on one of the biggest stages in the sport. And if he can continue his good form, there is potential to attract outside supporters to the sports world. When Hollywood star Adam Sandler, who played Happy Gilmore in the 1996 film, posted a goodwill message to his social media account during the Masters, interest in Zalatoriss’ performances reportedly increased. Matt Slocum / AP Will Zalatoris tips his cap after scoring the 18th hole in the last Masters round in Augusta. Cinephiles too would have found themselves observing his every move as he tried to chase Matsuyama away. Gilmore’s youngest at The Waterbury Open in the 1996 cult classic and Zalatoris look very similar due to their blonde hair and youthful appearance. Curtis Compton Will Zalatoris comes out of the bunker on the second green during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National. “Have fun today young man. Mr. Gilmore looks at you and is very proud,” Sandler said on Twitter in the later stages of the tournament. After the tournament, 24-year-old Zalatoris acknowledged Sandler’s tweet. “If you ever need a cart again let me know. I’ll be better this time around. I’m always available for you, Mr Gilmore,” he said on Twitter. Zalatoris previously explained that the quote “Mr. Gilmore I’m your caddy” was printed on his golf club because “a lot of people think I look like Mr. Gilmore’s caddy.”

