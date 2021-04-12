Sally Phillips to direct René Webster’s “ How to please a woman ”





English actress, TV presenter and comedian Sally Phillips to direct writer / director Rene Webster’s feature debut How to please a woman when filming the comedy / drama begins in WA this month. Phillips (Bridget Jones Diary, VEEP) plays Gina, a 50-year-old woman who has the idea of ​​starting an all-male cleaning service. However, when her business gets out of hand, Gina must recognize her own appetite if she is to rebuild a life. The cast also includes Erik Thomson, Alexander England, Caroline Brazier, Tasma Walton, Roz Hammond, Cameron Daddo and New Zealander Josh Thomson. How to please a woman is produced by Tania Chambers of Feisty Dame Productions and Judi Levine of Such Much Films, with Deanne Weir, Roxana McMallan, Olivia Humphrey, Adrian and Michela Fini, Pam and Julius Colman join us as executive producers. Phillips said the opportunity to work with the team of women filmmakers behind the production companies was a “huge draw.” I am delighted to be back in Australia to work on this more than funny liberation story for women who were afraid to ask for what they want at home, at work and in the bedroom, she said. declared. “It’s really exciting that intimate female tales like this are now being developed, funded and brought to the screen. For Webster, whose directing credits include ABC Heights and Itch, the idea for the film was born from “many years of swimming in the Indian Ocean” and the camaraderie found in “concrete locker rooms after swimming at cold dawn”. I am very excited to bring this extraordinary cast together to tell a story that is both irreverent and insightful as she explores female truths about the shared experience of sex, ”she said. How to please a woman received a major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screenwest and Lotterywest. It has also been supported in its development through the Screen Australias Gender Matters initiative. Madman Entertainment will distribute throughout Australia and New Zealand, with worldwide sales via Beta Cinema. Beta Cinemas Thorsten Ritter said the film was “bound to resonate” with audiences around the world. How to please a woman stands out for one fact: it’s all about women, friendships, motivations, voices and independence, ”he said. “Grounded in universally accessible humor, the story is encouraging, stimulating and emotionally enriching.” Related stories







