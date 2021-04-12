Ballet Kelowna presents its first virtual live performance | Entertainment





Two world premieres will be part of the show when Ballet Kelowna performs live on April 17. Livestream performance # 1, offered for free or by donation, will be broadcast via Unicorns Live at 7:30 p.m. The digital performance features the world premiere of Kirsten Wicklunds Haunting Disembark, the world premiere of Gekko, a poetic solo created by Seiji Suzuki, and the return of Alysa Pires In Between. We’re excited to move forward with our first live-streamed performance, said Simone Orlando, Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Kelownas, in a press release. Thanks to the support of our community and our funders, we have remained creative and productive throughout this difficult year. It’s time to unveil two extraordinary new pieces that reflect and capture the shared feelings and emotions of this important period in our history. We also bring you one of our uplifting audience favorites. On Beethovens String Quartet No.1 in F major and original music created by Wicklund, who is also the choreographer, Disembark reflects on a world in turmoil. The dramatic intensity of the work is further amplified by the lighting created by Vancouver designer James Proudfoot and costumes by Toronto designer Krista Dowson. His first work Wicklunds for Ballet Kelowna. Kelowna Ballet dancer and emerging choreographer Seiji Suzuki began creating Gekko (Japanese word for moonlight) during the pandemic lockdown. The work is staged on Claude Debussys Clair de lune, Suite bergamasque. The energetic ballet Pires In Between features an original score by Adam Sakiyama. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and provincial ordinances limiting gatherings and events, the last performance of the Kelowna Ballet on the main stage at the Kelowna Community Theater was 14 months ago. As the 2020/21 Incremental season approaches, the organization has prioritized creating jobs for its dance artists. Last fall, six dancers gradually returned to training and rehearsals, working on a dance film as well as new works by choreographers from British Columbia. We can’t wait to get back on stage at the Kelowna Community Theater, says Orlando. While we miss having an in-person audience for this live performance, we aim to provide an intimate and immersive experience that people can safely enjoy from the comfort of their homes. To register, visit balletkelowna.ca or watch.unicorns.live.

