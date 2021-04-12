Abhishek Bachchan recalls Amitabh Bachchan’s words of wisdom as he was about to leave Bollywood

Although Abhishek Bachchan has delivered some memorable performances during his career, the actor has also had his share of failures. The actor confessed that there came a time when he almost gave up on his trip to Bollywood.

In a new interview, Abhishek revealed that he feels he is not made for the industry. He recalled having confided in his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan. It was then that Amitabh offered him a piece of advice which encouraged Abhishek to stay.

“To fail on a public platform is very difficult. There was no social media at the time, but I read through the media that some mistreated me while others said I don’t know how to play,” Abhishek said in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan. “At one point I felt it was my mistake that I entered the industry because everything I tried was not working. I went to my dad and said that maybe I am not made for this industry, ”he continued.

The actor recalled that his father told him, “I never raised you to be a coward. Every morning you have to wake up and fight for your place in the sun. ‘better with every movie. ” Amitabh further advised him to take on any upcoming roles and focus only on work.

Also read: ‘Aishwarya trained her well’: Abhishek Bachchan on how his daughter Aaradhya deals with being a Bachchan

Abhishek was recently seen in The Big Bull, based on the 1992 stockbroker Harshad Mehta financial scam. After the post, Amitabh took his blog and shared his experience watching it. “For a Father, it is always a moment of great pride to see his progress report prosper and do well. I am no different from any other Father .. the mention of such is always emotional and tears .. especially when there is an exhibit .. of immense value .. So despite the fact that Big Bull had been seen privately within the confines of the house much earlier, the excitement of watching him as the whole world will see it at the same time, was different, ”he said.

Abhishek has a few projects going on. This includes Bob Biswas and Dasvi. The actor has been filming for the latter since February of this year.