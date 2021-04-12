Entertainment
Alyson Hannigan once said this actor has the ‘easiest’ job on the show
how I Met Your Mother was a popular TV show which aired from 2005 to 2014. Although it did not release any new episodes, the series continues to entertain fans around the world.
The actors on HIMYM clearly worked hard at their job for many years, even though Alyson Hannigan (who plays Lily Aldrin) said that one actor in particular had it easier.
Alyson Hannigan says Bob Saget had the easiest job on the show
Bob Saget is best known for playing Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full house. However, he also spent years on HIMYM as the narrator and voice of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) from the future.
Because Saget never had to act in front of the camera on HIMYM, Hannigan called his job the easiest in the entire series.
He has the easiest job on TV, she says Huffpost Live in 2013. He just comes, like, once a month and sort of records everything. I think we’ve seen it, maybe, three times in eight years.
Despite this, Saget said he spends a lot more time on his job than people realize.
People always go, Oh, you just did that at home, right? But no, I had six hour sessions for the first year or two, he shared on his podcast. Bob Sagets here for you in 2020. I would come in, and I had to know what [Ted was] thinking I didn’t take it lightly. It wasn’t a phone, pay me a job.
Alyson Hannigan and Bob Saget look back
RELATED: How I Met Your Mother: Alyson Hannigan Wanted Mother To Be One Of Teds’ Girlfriends
However, Hannigan didn’t need to meet Saget every day on set to develop a bond with him. She and Saget actually knew each other when Hannigan was a teenager.
I babysit for Bobs’ kids when I was a teenager. From when I was 15 to 17, I was her babysitter, she said Parade in 2013. Isn’t that funny? And now, I mean, her kids are old enough to be able to babysit my kids. I don’t see him much anymore.
Saget has three daughters with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer. Her children are now between 20 and 30 years old. Meanwhile, Hannigan has two daughters with her husband, Alexis Denisof. Her children were born in 2009 and 2012 respectively.
How did Bob Saget get on HIMYM?
RELATED: How I Met Your Mother: This Actor Always Has Back Feedback About Something His Character Did
Many viewers wondered why the voice of the future Ted could not have been simply performed by Radnor himself.
In his podcast, Saget spoke with Radnor to discuss this situation. According to Radnor, he had always wanted to do the storytelling because it just made more sense, but the people behind HIMYM just felt that Radnors voice didn’t sound old enough to be the future Ted.
As such, Saget was contacted because his voice seemed better suited to him. Saget said, it was hard to wrap my hands around that. Then I said, okay, here’s my rationalization: he smoked a lot and drank a lot. So your voice just changed. My voice is lower than it used to be, but that’s what happens with age.
