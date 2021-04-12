HollyGold, The First True Hollywood Crypto Currency Project, Is Now On XT.com Exchange





New York, New York – (Newsfile Corp. – April 12, 2021) – Elon Musk’s recent breakout announcement that Bitcoin can be used to buy Tesla shows that the new era of digital currency has arrived! Digital currency is changing the way the world transacts at a rapid pace, from everyday use to buying cars and homes. Crypto currency has become as sought after as fiat money. It is now a means of exchange and has a real non-negligible value. It has real business applications and the general public is starting to grasp this new reality. Greater acceptance of this digital world is recognized and used around the world leading to its stability and value. HollyGold is the world’s first blockchain project that started as a successful existing business in the Hollywood entertainment industry. Recognizing the future trend of digital currency, the solid foundation of this viable business has nested the digital concept into the natural world. HollyGold is proud to announce that at the end of March 2021, it has partnered up and is listed as HGOLD with its fourth exchange: XT.com. One of HollyGold’s mission statements is to make the magic of Hollywood more accessible to its HollyGold members (people who own HGOLD). This commitment to a strong sense of community is the reason why HollyGold chose XT as a partner in its expansion. XT Exchange started providing its services in July 2018. It is the world’s first socialized digital asset trading platform and has over 2 million registered users and 200,000 monthly active users. With over 7 million users in the ecosystem, XT also provides a wide range of services such as stock exchange trading, OTC trading, margin trading and contract trading. XT also has operations centers in Japan, Singapore, Korea, Spain and other countries. It offers safe, secure and professional trading experience for all users. Cryptocurrency is a fast growing industry. Most exchanges lack a strong sense of community. It is often difficult to differentiate one exchange from another. Unlike other exchanges, XT focuses on its end users and community, creating a platform where users can trade their digital assets while chatting with each other. HollyGold recognizes this unique connection and is proud to work with XT and bring it HGOLD to the rest of the world. The story continues Hollywood resources are just some of the many assets that create value for HGOLD. HollyGold has three global patents: an encrypted card, a cold wallet, and BVM / BTM, which allows anyone to access cryptocurrencies. These patents will have real-world applications, which will be applied to the Spring Wave Music Festival in Taiwan, Stan Lee Comic Con, and the world-famous TCL Chinese Theater. HGOLD will be used to purchase merchandise at these events through a point of sale system. HollyGold is confident that by combining our user-friendly technology with the XT community, we will create a new era in the world of crypto. It is reshaping the entire entertainment industry. HollyGold is the new gold rush. Keep your eyes on the gold !!! To view an improved version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7829/80112_ea5ba1afe44f6b28_001full.jpg About XT.COM XT.COM is the world’s first infused social exchange. Users can chat in communities while knowing the market trend in which to invest. In XT communities, users explore valuable parts together. XT.COM is dedicated to building loyalty and bringing new potential for the development of the entire blockchain industry. To achieve better development, it is necessary to break the tradition with a new model. XT Exchange not only strengthens the blockchain industry, but leads the industry with its innovation. Official site: https://www.xt.com/ To view an improved version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7829/80112_ea5ba1afe44f6b28_002full.jpg Contact:

XT.com

Allen Lee

[email protected]

18516300561 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80112

