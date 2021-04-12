Orlando Entertainment Center Still Needs Work Despite Its Car Collection, Owners Say | Associated press

ORLANDO, Fla. Miami-based developer Michael Dezer and his partner, second-generation Argentinian arcade mogul Sebastian Mochkovsky, say they are confident about the prospects for Dezerland, a 450,000-square-foot entertainment center in a center northern trade which failed twice. end of Orlandos International Drive.
Although they launched a soft opening in December, the interior of Dezerland continues to swirl with more construction and employees than visitors. And its expansive auto museum lacks key elements, such as information about cars and the correct illustrations in exhibits.
As the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and people return to entertainment, how many people visit Dezerland on a daily basis?
Not enough, Mochkovsky said. I wouldn’t say enough.
The attraction includes bowling alleys, an arcade, a pinball arcade, a trampoline park, go-karts and the Dezers Prize, a collection of cars built over the past half-century that makes up the Automobile Museum of ‘Orlando.
Dezerland is located on the former site of the Festival Bay shopping center now Artegon, 5250 International Drive in Orlando. Artegon closed in 2017 and Dezer bought the 104-acre property the following year for $ 23.7 million, according to a Growthspotter report.
The deal did not include two anchors: Bass Pro Shops and a Cinemark movie theater. Both still work, although Bass has closed his entrance to the mall.
Billionaire real estate developer and longtime Donald Trump partner, Dezer sees value in the two anchors and outlet stores across the street, all of which have drawn customers through the different incarnations of the malls. .
Dezer also builds three apartment buildings on site with a total of over 1,000 units. The first should open in January.
We already have over 20 million bodies arriving within a few hundred yards of us, he said. When times are good.
But time has taken its time for Dezerland.
During the first two years after purchase, the project experienced production delays. In February 2019, the property was slapped with a city stop work order for not having the proper permits. It wasn’t a big deal, Mochkovsky said. We settled everything with the city.
Several opening dates were announced over the next year, but were pushed back by construction delays. Then COVID-19 hit.
We couldn’t keep working, Dezer said. We were all very worried because no one was going anywhere.
Construction resumed in earnest over the summer, although Dezer, who visited regularly, stayed away for nine months. In December, as COVID deaths in the United States peaked, Dezerland was opened to the public.
We wanted to open for the Christmas period, said Mochkovsky. We didn’t want to miss the holidays.
Mochkovsky, whose family has been building entertainment centers in his home country since 1957, runs the Dezerland front, with activities such as bowling and video games.
Dezerland is free to enter, with each attraction costing its own price. Go-Karts start at $ 20.95 for adults. Arcade, bowling and trampoline park prices are based on playing time.
Admission to the Automobile Museum, however, is $ 19.95 per adult, with discounts for children and military personnel and free admission for ages 4 and under.
Mochkovsky opened the pinball arcade in March and plans to launch a 6,000-square-foot augmented reality center soon that will allow visitors to play virtual games without glasses or headphones.
Such shots can seem distant, depending on where you look in Dezerland. Most of the old storefronts are closed, although Mochkovsky says he has found tenants for all but three. There is white plastic stuck around the walls, and parts of the archway appear dark with the games turned off.
Cars are Dezerland’s centerpiece even before entering the museum. A model of Tow Mater from the movie Cars greets guests in front of the main entrance. Through the gates, one of the first sights is a replica of the Extraordinary Gentlemen’s League luxury car, the movie that caused Sean Connery to quit acting.
The Dezers automobile collection is extensive, including the world’s largest private collection of Vespas and the world’s premier selection of James Bond vehicles, which will be on display at an upcoming Bond Museum inside the attraction.
Dezerland offers more than 2000 Dezers cars, purchased for over 50 years.
While I was talking to you, I was on eBay and bought two more cars, he said over the phone.
This collection bounced from two locations in South Florida before Dezer bought the mall. They were too small, he said. It also maintains the Hollywood Cars Museum in Las Vegas. Another Dezerland in Miami offers games and entertainment, but not cars.
Some of Dezerland’s free part cars are interesting, like the tribute to Marilyn Monroe and the Rolls Royce built to promote the classic British puppet action show Thunderbirds.
Others just appear to be older models with no defining features, some with rust and cracks in the windows. Some have signs, some don’t.
Goldeneye’s Russian tank can be found in a Bond-themed restaurant. The chariot, a replica, has a sign that appears to be pages from a book.
Some have cards in the windshield reading, if you like me … buy me!
Eventually, Dezerland plans to include a dealer. I’m not really looking to sell that much because I love them, Dezer said.
The Automobile Museum is divided into rooms dedicated to eras, Hollywood, countries and specific models, but some paths lead to dead ends or send guests back to the mall.
The application designed to give customers information about cars has entries that are missing information or for the wrong vehicles entirely. The guy who was doing it got a corona (virus), Dezer said. So I wait for him to come and finish.
In the Hollywood section, only some cars have been used in movies while the rest are replicas, but poor signage makes it impossible to tell which is which.
And then there are the bizarre display choices, such as the motorcycles from the 1996 film Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, a film even fans of the original may not be unaware of.
The UK section features a mural that references Princess Diana as Diane and misspells the name Meghan Markles.
A place of honor is given to a limousine that Trump made in the 1980s, one of two ever made. A flag is placed next to the car, but the eagle on the mast has a broken wing.
Dezer, who turns 80 on April 1, agrees that the museum needs work.
It’s my hobby, but I’m very, very busy in Miami right now, he says.
Originally from Israel, Dezer got his start in real estate in the 1960s in New York City, working in the Chelsea neighborhood. He and Trump have collaborated on several real estate projects, including skyscrapers in South Florida.
But these problems do not seem to be limited to work under construction. Negative reviews on TripAdvisor for the Hollywood Cars Museum and its previous South Florida locations complain about poorly executed displays, dirty cars, and an unappealing layout.
Dezer says the museum’s price will not increase after the official opening, which Mochkovsky says may be summer if he’s lucky. Dezer also plans to hold auctions, classic car shows and charity events at the site.
Despite Dezerland’s unfinished look, some visitors find things to do here. Teresa Robinson, a nurse from Clermont, took her young son to the museum, who was impressed by a room filled with micro-cars like the BMW Isetta.
My son really loves cars, so I thought it would be nice for spring break, she said. I think it’s a good addition to the region to see so many cars from different parts of the world and different generations.
2021 Orlando Sentinel. Visit to orlandosentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.