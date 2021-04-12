From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Neha Dhupia; find out what Bollywood celebrities have been up to this weekend

Several Bollywood actors made headlines over the weekend. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ look for the BAFTAs to Neha Dhupia’s Lazy Sunday, many actresses have shared Instagram posts amid the lockdown. Take a look at the Bollywood celebrity Instagram posts shared this weekend.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’BAFTA outfit

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen attending the BAFTA Awards with her husband Nick Jonas. The event that took place over the weekend saw Priyanka in 2 stunning outfits. She wore a black bodycon dress with butterfly wings encrusted on her cleavage. She tied her hair up like Jasmine in Alladin. She also wore a pink and beige pantsuit. She was wearing the pink embroidered blazer at the top. Nick, meanwhile, wore a classic three-piece suit with a black bow tie. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s outfit she shared this weekend here.

Neha Dhupia spent her weekend with her daughter and pets

Neha Dhupia shared an adorable photo of her daughter Mehr with her pet dogs. Mehr was seen lying in the garden with 2 golden retrievers and a husky. Neha wrote that it was a ‘awesome and tangy’ Sunday. Here is a photo of Neha’s daughter here.

Pranutan Bahl spends his evening in a Gurudwara in Mohali

Pranutan Bahl is known for her roles in films like Notebook, Helmet andPhir Hasenge: Vibhas. The actor spent his evening at Aamd Saahin Gurudwara in Mohali. He shared a photo of herself wearing a white kurta with a colorful dupatta. She prayed and looked towards the Gurudwara. She wrote that it was peaceful there. Take a look at his photo here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan spent her weekend locked out with Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of her son Taimur during the COVID-19 lockdown. He was seen stretching on a yoga mat. She wrote: “Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap … You will never know.” Take a look at the adorable photo of Taimur shared by Kareena.

Esha Gupta shared photos from the return trip

Esha Gupta shared a series of photos from her trip to the Maldives. She was wearing a brown kaftan dress with side slits. She accessorized her outfit with a watch and floral earrings. She cited the poet Rumi in her legend. She wrote: Whoever you are and whatever you do, be in love. Take a look at Esha’s return photos here.

