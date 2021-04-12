David Oyelowo, Cynthia Erivo and their friends helped another navigate Hollywood





In 2015, when I won the Lincoln Breakthrough of the Year award at Essence magazines’ Black Women in Hollywood event, I asked David to introduce it to me. I had no idea he was going to do this, but he invited his daughter, Zoe, who was 3 at the time, on stage with him. It made me cry. I saw my youth in her and it really inspired me to think about making career choices as a woman of color and a biracial woman in film and television. Zoe will grow up seeing herself represented. I remember thanking David for this moment because it gave me a different meaning in my work. Now I must be good enough for Zoe. Top left, from left: AML AMEEN wear one Zara sweater, $ 36, and pants, $ 40, zara.com; Omega watch, price on request, omegawatches.com; and his own jacket, necklace and bracelet. CYNTHIA ERIVO wear one Prada dress, $ 1990, prada.com; and her own jewelry. CHIKE OKONKWO wear one Essential by fear of God top, $ 70 and pants, $ 90, fearofgod.com. Top right, from left: DAVID OYELOWO wear one Dunhill shirt, $ 295, and pants, $ 695, dunhill.com; Mallet shoes, around $ 245, mallet.com; and his own hat. MALACHI KIRBY wear one Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello shirt, $ 1090, and necklace, $ 375, ysl.com; Emporio Armani pants, $ 275, armani.com; and Men Dior shoes, $ 1050, dior.com. GUGU MBATHARAW wears his own clothes and jewelry. The interviews have been edited and condensed. Los Angeles: Production: Rhianna Rule. Scenography: BG Porter at Owl and the Elephant. Hair on set: Michael David Warren at The Wall Group. Make-up on set: Joanna Simkin at The Wall Group. Photo assistants: Byron Nickleberry, Colin Jacob. Production assistant: Donovan Novotny. Photographed at the Glen Lukens House, Los Angeles, part of the BoutiqueHomes Collection. London: Production: theArcade. Scenography: Ibby Njoya at the Magnet agency. Hair and makeup on set: Maarit Niemela using Amika and Sukin at Bryant Artists. Photo assistant: Laura Heckford. Stage assistant: Axel Drury

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos