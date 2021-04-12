Maisie Williams Transformed into Digital Avatar for New Sustainability Role at H + M | Entertainment





Maisie Williams has been transformed into a digital avatar as part of her new role as Global Sustainability Ambassador at H&M. The 23-year-old actress is working with the chain of stores to transform the fashion industry and help them achieve their goal of “using only recycled or sustainably sourced materials by 2030”. The former Game of Thrones star’s main work will appear in both the virtual and physical world to encourage “the redesign and recycling of unwanted clothing – in a united effort to close the fashion loop.” The British star’s digital likeness is called Avatar Maisie and was created by 3D animators from Goodbye Kansas Studio. Avatar Maisie is set to make her debut in a launch film, while the actress and environmentalist herself “will engage with H&M clients and inspire” change throughout 2021. In a statement, Maisie said: “I am delighted to finally share the news of my partnership with H&M as an Ambassador for Global Sustainability and I cannot wait for you all to see what we have been working on. In this role , I will work closely with experts within H&M to drive sustainability initiatives and chart the course for an accessible and circular fashion future. The long term goal is to use 100% recycled materials or ‘other sustainably sourced materials for textiles in all H&M Group brands by 2030. action and create more sustainable fashionable production channels to protect our planet for the next generation. “ On April 13, the very first “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” clothing recycling station will be launched. H&M has teamed up with the hit Nintendo game to launch H&M Looop Island in the social simulation game. Sharing the same name as H&M recently launched a clothing recycling machine, “which takes old clothes and recycles them into new ones,” players can recycle their in-game outfits for new ones while exploring the sustainable island. Additionally, players will have the chance to meet Animal Crossing fan Maisie on Looop Island with the H&M team to learn more about recycling and their purpose. Pascal Brun, Global Sustainability Manager H&M, added: “Being part of this initiative with Maisie Williams to drive change in the fashion industry by encouraging our customers and fans to take back, remake and recycle unwanted clothing, is something that we at H&M are very ambitious. The future of fashion must be different and we want to be part of that solution. “

