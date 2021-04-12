Artist Uses Face Art To Recreate Popular Bollywood Song By SRK-Kajol, The Internet Loves It





Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan across the globe. He is ranked among the best stars around the world. Its popularity reaches the countries we least expect. Not only that, even US presidents use his name to connect with Indians. Do you remember Donald Trump’s mention of DDLJ in his speech in Ahmedabad last year? While we know what fans can do in love for the star, a video of Iranian SRK fan is making the rounds on the internet. In the now viral video, Iranian-born artist and SRK fan Samira M decided to give a creative touch to Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham song Yeh Ladka Hai Allah, using facial art. She paints images of Kajol and SRK on her cheeks and stars as the two stars by lip-syncing Karan Johar’s popular song. K3G. The video, which was originally posted on Samira’s Instagram profile, has gone viral Many users, including RJ Sayema, uploaded the video. Reacting to the video, many users posted their reactions complementing the art used for the creative recreation. In another video, she recreates DDLJhit song by Doli Saja ke Rakhna with SRK and Kajol. Although her profile mentions that she is a die-hard SRK fan, she has also used songs from the Salman Khan films in her videos. She used facial art to recreate Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya. Not just those Bollywood recreations, Samiras’ profile is filled with videos where she uses facial art to recreate superhit songs and create other fun content. Last month, another video of an Iranian woman dancing to a song by Sholay had gone viral on the internet. A woman grooves to the rhythm of Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan while others in the video played different characters from the movie such as Basanti, Veeru, Sambha and Gabbar. Read all the latest news and the latest news here

