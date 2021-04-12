It’s a match: Superman actor Henry Cavill goes public with new girlfriend, Entertainment News & Top Stories





English actor Henry Cavill may have found his match in new girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. Cavill, 37, confirmed on Sunday April 11 that he was dating the Hollywood executive when he posted on Instagram a photo of him facing her on a chessboard, a scene reminiscent of Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit (2020) . The actor, best known for playing Superman in the DC Cinematic Universe films (2013-2021), wrote: “It’s me who looks quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and shiny love Natalie me. destroys at chess. “ Ms Viscuso, 31, also posted the same photo on Instagram, writing: “I just taught my dear Henry how to play chess … or … maybe he let me win ? “ Cavill went public with his latest relationship after the Daily Mail spotted the couple walking the actor’s dog in London last week. He was previously romantically linked to stuntwoman Lucy Cork, college student Tara King, and American actress Kaley Cuoco. Cavill was recently seen in director Zack Snyder’s cut of the 2017 superhero film Justice League, which was released in March on HBO. It is not known if Cavill will reprise the role of Superman in future DC films. He is also known for playing protagonist Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher TV series (2019 to present) and for playing alongside Tom Cruise in the action spy movie Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018).







