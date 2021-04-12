Nawazuddin Siddiqui criticizes Bollywood superstars, calls their acting ‘fake’





Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams Bollywood superstars and calls their acting game April 12, 2021: Nawazuddin Siddiqui criticizes Bollywood superstars and calls their acting ‘false’ Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had to work for years before he was recognized in Bollywood. Having played in many miss-and-blink roles, he’s now carved out a niche for himself and is drawing viewers to theaters on his own. Recently, he gave advice to young people, new to the industry, and in the process called out superstars. He called their game “wrong”. Statement: These superstars are playing the wrong game, Siddiqui said Siddiqui advised aspiring actors not to blindly follow the superstars. “You shouldn’t lose your originality. These superstars are making bogus games, so don’t get carried away by that. I want to see your original game. If you act like a superstar, why should I watch you?” he was quoted by IANS. He added that he would be interested in watching something interesting and original. Details: he is unhappy that the stars are taking control of OTT platforms Siddiqui, whose webseries Sacred games, was widely liked, also expressed his displeasure that the big stars dominate the OTT platforms. “Because of the lockdown and the movies not hitting theaters, these big stars are coming to OTT. That’s not a good thing. Now there are big OTT platforms that are taking these big stars. Why these stars aren’t. haven’t they come before? ” He asked. Background: Siddiqui was recently featured in a music video The 46-year-old may have struggled a lot, but his work now speaks for itself. In some films, like Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Salman Khan Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Siddiqui shone despite the presence of a superstar. He also recently made his music video debut with B Praak’s new song. Baarish ki jayaye. He called it a different experience. Fact: the video was filmed in two days “I love B Praak’s work and this one that I liked at first glance. I never danced and had this mental block on it. We shot it in two days. J ‘was scared. But I rehearsed and it went well, “he revealed. The story continues Upcoming work: Siddiqui has several projects in progress Siddiqui recently finished filming his film Jogira Sara Ra Ra in Uttar Pradesh, alongside actress Neha Sharma. He was also signed up for an Indo-American-Bangladeshi drama No Man’s Land. The film is co-produced by maestro AR Rahman, who also composed the music. It was last seen in the 2020 release of Netflix Serious men. The film was directed by Sudhir Mishra.

