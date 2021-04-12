Actor Joseph Siravo, who played Tony Sopranos’ father, died at 64

Joseph siravo, the actor who played Tony Sopranos’ father in The Sopranos, died on Sunday. He was 64 years old.

Siravos’ death follows multiple treatments for Cancer. He was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2017 and was later diagnosed with colon cancer and part of his colon removed.

Siravos Sopranos co-stars have shared the news of his death, paying tribute to the actor. He played Giovanni Frances Johnny Boy Soprano in Tony Sopranos’ flashbacks on his younger years, but was also known for other roles, like his turn gangster John Gotti in the 2015 film The Wannabe.

Joe was a great actor and a wonderful guy and he will be sorely missed, actor Michael Imperioli said on Instagram. His performance as Johnny Boy Soprano was perfect and he also did a perfect John Gotti in Nick Sandows The Wannabe, said Imperioli, who played the role of Sopranos regular Christopher Moltisanti. In my opinion, he was the best of all the actors who played the Teflon Don. Goodbye Joe. Until the next life my friend.

Siravos’ daughter Allegra Okarmus posted on Instagram of her father’s death on Sunday, sharing photos and videos of the actor with his family and grandson.

I was by his side when my dear father passed away this morning, peacefully, in his beloved Treehouse, she said. We are both very lucky to be loved so intensely. I am extremely grateful to have had him here on earth and I know he did not go very far. He had many credits, but his favorite by far was Nonno Joe’s.

Prior to the Sopranos, Siravos roles included Vinnie Taglialucci in Carlitos Road (1993), opposite Al Pacino.

Joseph Siravo as Johnny Boy Soprano and Rocco Sisto as Junior Soprano in Tony Soprano’s childhood flashback in “The Sopranos”.HBO

Siravo played Johnny Boy Soprano in five of Tonys ‘childhood flashbacks, which were some of the HBO series’ most memorable scenes, showing a young Tony growing up in the 1960s in Newark. Actor Jon Bernthal (The Punisher) is set to play Johnny Boy in the upcoming Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, which will star Michael Gandolfini, the son of soprano star James Gandolfini, as young Tony and Jerseys own Vera Farmiga as Tonys mother Livia Soprano.

Although Siravo is originally from Washington, DC, an association with New Jersey is found throughout his work. He played Angelo Gyp DeCarlo, a member of the Genoese crime family, in the nationwide tour of the hit musical Jersey Boys, which tells the story of Jersey sensations at the Four Seasons.

The video contains explicit language and violence

The actor also appeared in the short-lived CBS series Made in Jersey. In 2016, he garnered praise for his portrayal of Fred Goldman in the FX anthology series The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

Siravo has also had roles in the 2019 films The Report and Motherless Brooklyn and the ABC For Life series in 2020. His other Broadway credits include The Light in the Piazza and Oslo.

Miles Aubrey, who starred alongside Siravo in Jersey Boys and played Charles Calello in the 2014 film, was among those who remembered Siravo on social media.

If ever an actor was born to play Gyp DeCarlo in Jersey Boys, it’s Joe Siravo, Aubrey tweeted. He was the patriarch of our tours, a loving father and a hell of an actor.

A talented and charming man, tweeted Maureen Van Zandt, who played Sopranos regular Gabriella Dante alongside her husband, Steven Van Zandt, who played Silvio Dante. A perfect Johnny Boy Soprano.

You might know him as Johnny boy Soprano or Carlitos Way’s Vinny Taglialucci, but to us he was family, tweeted Joe Cicala, chef at Cicala, a restaurant in Philadelphia. He was my father’s closest friend and my sisters’ godfather.

Actress Donna Murphy, co-star of Siravos Made In Jersey, remembered him on Twitter as a handsome man, actor, teacher, father, friend.

RIP my dear friend, who has fought an amazing fight, said Garry Pastore, who played a character named Jerry Basile in an episode of The Sopranos.

Thank you for relying on us to provide you with journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

Amy Kuperinsky can be contacted at [email protected] and follow up to @AmyKup on Twitter.