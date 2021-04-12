Helen Uffner’s private vintage collection dresses Hollywood

Costume designer Ann Roth built Viola Davis’ extraordinary Jazz Age wardrobe for her role as real blues singer Ma Rainey in My Raineys Black Bottom. (She had Chadwick bosemans natty three piece suit does too.)

Still, Roth, nominated for an Oscar for best costume for the film, had to don more than 100 extras and supporting players in authentic 1920s clothing. So she did what so many costume designers do when they did. need vintage clothes: she turned to vintage collector Helen Uffner.

I rented 155 dresses for this movie and lots of men’s suits, said Uffner, a 72-year-old fashion enthusiast who has provided pieces for some 1,000 films, theatrical productions and other projects over the past 43 years.

Its huge costume rental warehouse, in Long Island City, has some 100,000 pieces spanning the 1860s to the 1980s, from dresses and work clothes to shoes, hats and all underwear, including corsets, bustiers and bustiers. A model wears the shimmering emerald sheath strung by Beyonc in Cadillac Records; another wears the alluring brown lace and chiffon number worn throughout Ma Raineys by Taylour Paige, who plays Mas’s much younger girlfriend, Dussie Mae.

New York vintage collector Helen Uffner dresses dozens of Hollywood stars for Oscar films. Tamara Beckwith / NY Post

Helen was always the source where you found the special pieces that would likely become the characters’ signatures, costume designer Susan Lyall told The Post, adding that she unearthed the black fringed jacket that Sacha Baron Cohen wears as Abbie Hoffman in The Chicago Trial 7 at the Uffners Workshop. Lyall also rented a number of dresses and sweaters from the 1950s Uffners for Lucille Ball’s upcoming biopic, Being the Ricardos, starring Nicole Kidman.

She’s a fountain of sartorial knowledge, Lyall added.

Fringe Benefits: Sacha Baron Cohen dons a 1960s leather jacket retained by Uffner in his Oscar nominated role in “Trial of the Chicago 7.” Tamara Beckwith / NY Post, AP

Yet Uffner, like so many costume and prop rental venues in the city, is on the verge of being kicked out of her space after just 2.5 years. She already had to transport her massive collection in 2018 due to rising rents. Now its owner has said it has to be out by September, so a developer can build the tallest residential buildings in PFRs.

We need 6,500 usable square feet where can we go? Uffner asked. Where can creative businesses go now to find affordable space?

No one else in New York has what she has, and losing her would be wasting an irreplaceable resource, said costume designer Tom Broecker, who often relies on Uffner for last-minute period pieces like a tweed hoop skirt or newsboy. cap for Saturday Night Live.

Uffner found over 150 dresses for Oscar-nominated “My Rainey’s Black Bottom,” including this 1920s piece worn by Taylour Page throughout the film. Tamara Beckwith / NY Post, David Lee / NETFLIX

He added: She has spent her entire life collecting vintage clothing that is no longer available anywhere in the world except her showroom.

***

Uffner began collecting vintage lingerie and jewelry as a child.

I would save all my babysitting money and go to jewelry auctions when I was in high school, said Uffner, who immigrated from Brussels to New York with her family when she was 12. , which nobody wanted, and if a small stone was missing, the auctioneer would put it for me [for free].

Uffner studied art at Queens College and continued to shop for antique clothing and even lingerie while working as a management consultant. In the late 1970s, she started letting her friends in the theater borrow or buy her clothes for productions. Then one day a designer came along and bought each of her pieces for the 1983 Woody Allens mock documentary Zelig.

Vast rows of clothing take up most of the Uffner Vintage warehouse in Long Island City. Tamara Beckwith / NY Post

I had a clothes rack and had nothing left, Uffner said. That’s when I decided to start renting at least Id get the clothes back!

Uffner first exploited his space outside his Upper East Side apartment, bringing in costume designers and actors for fittings. She started doing real estate sales and flea markets, buying clothes in bulk. There was a place in the East Village called Bogeys. The owner would have large batches of clothes, his wife would hold them up, and anyone who said, “I want it or I got it” would have them throw it away. I started to accumulate my collection there.

One of her favorite acquisitions came from a real estate sale in Brooklyn. The woman was still there, but she was placed in a nursing home and she had these wonderful little 1950s sweaters, Uffner said. At first she didn’t want to get rid of her clothes, but her family convinced her and they sold them to me. A week later, a costume designer came to pick up clothes for Russell Crowe’s film A Beautiful Mind and took almost all of the women’s sweaters. Right away, she called the family. She was so happy it gave her something to look forward to. Costume designer Lyall recently rented out the sweaters for the upcoming Lucille Ball biopic.

Helen Uffner found the 1880s costume Brad Pitt wore in “The Assassination of Jesse James”. Tamara Beckwith / NY Post, Alamy

The Uffners collection is organized by decade, then hung by garment type, season, and color, and each item has a tag with its measurements, so designers can quickly pull out things that match their premise, though sometimes they have to. go back.

We find that men kind of lie about their height, and women lie about their waist and hips, Uffner said with a chuckle. It actually happened recently where [the talent] said they were a lot smaller than they were, so of course we shot these items to fit their body, and of course they didn’t, so we had to shoot again.

After a shoot, the designers give everything back to Uffner, unless they dress Robert De Niro. “He’s got in his contract that he can keep whatever he wears,” Uffner said, adding that she had made “half a dozen films” with the actor. “I got a call a few months ago for another movie he was going to star in, asking for costumes from the 1930s. I said, ‘Does that mean if it’s okay with him, he will keep it? ‘ They said, “Probably. And I said, “I can’t!” I can’t afford to lose my 1930s costumes! (A rep for the actor explained that he often donates his wardrobe to the Robert De Niro Collection at the Harry Ransom Center, a research museum at the University of Texas at Austin.)

Just part of Uffner’s cufflink collection. Tamara Beckwith / NY Post

Still, Uffer loves when the actors come for fittings.

The actors love to be here, they love to walk around. After Winona Ryder came in for a fitting for 1994 Little Women, the actress returned to buy some 1920s beaded dresses for herself. She was shy but she posed a pic for us and was very excited she said she was going to tell her friend Courtney love about us.

***

When Uffner started his rental business four decades ago, New York City had about a dozen major costume rental stores. Now she’s the last one standing. And while costume designers can usually find vintage pieces from the 20th century, Uffner offers items from the 1800s that are increasingly rare.

The 1950s emerald cocktail dress Beyonc wore as Etta James in “Cadillac Records” is one of the Uffners. Tamara Beckwith / NY Post, courtesy Everett Collection

Recently Lisa Montalvo had to dress over 150 actors in period clothing for the History Channel series. The food that built America, on which she worked with her sister and designer colleague Celeste. Almost all of the costumes were from the Uffners showroom.

I never could have [do it] without his rental home, Montalvo told The Post.

She’s also a great resource when I’m confused by obscure historical practices, she added. She can give me the correct flow of what jacket would have been worn at what type of event in Edwardian times, or the difference between a walking costume and a winter costume for dressing Victorian women.

A sweater worn by Tom Hanks in “Bridge of Spies”. Tamara Beckwith / NY Post

It would be a disaster for the entire costume industry if her business were to close, she continued. It is a treasure and should be preserved and subsidized.

Although Uffner has spent 43 years in the business, she can’t stand the idea of ​​parting with her precious clothes. I often think of my showroom as my carefully curated private museum, and seeing her clothes on screen or on stage allows her to share that museum with the world. I’m still excited because it’s fun to see. You never jaded.