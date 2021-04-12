Entertainment
Inside Julia and Yaras are fighting over plastic surgery
90 Day Fianc stars Yara Zaya and Julia Trubkina generally get along well. However, the two friends expressed drastically different views on plastic surgery.
Yara Zaya and Julia Trubkina from 90 day fiancé have emerged as favorites of franchise fans and close friends, although the two beauties just found themselves at odds during Tell-All season 8, particularly over plastic surgery. Ukrainian Yara and Russian Julia seem to have a lot in common, as fans love the straightforward and honest personalities of women. This led some viewers to hope that the two women would meet, become best friends, and leave their American partners in the dust in pursuit of more worthy men. Thinking that they are both now married to their American partners, Julia and Yara have proven to be quick friends on social media. However, the Tell-All saw the two women arguing over the topic of plastic surgery.
Season 8 of the hit TLC show featured plenty of villains. As fans came for Yara’s husband Jovi Dufren and Julia’s husband Brandon Gibbs, many rallied around the two women. The two couples recently shared photos of them hanging out together to the delight of fans. Meanwhile, Julia and Yara made viewers’ wishes come true by interacting frequently on Instagram. Ukrainian and Russian beauties often comment on each other’s photos and show their support for their various businesses. Yara even joked about releasing Julia from working on Brandon’s parents’ farm. However, their sunny friendship was clouded by an interaction on the Tel-All that aired on Sunday night.
Julia and Yara have both touched on the subject of plastic surgery in the past. Julia said she had absolutely no work done, including no Botox or fillers. She shared younger photos of herself and photos of her identical mother to substantiate her claims. Meanwhile, Yara has seen her appearance drastically change over the years. Although she has denied plastic surgery in the past, fans believe she did a tasteful job. The subject of plastic surgery was brought up between the two women, as well as the other members of the season 8 cast, Rebecca Parrott and Natalie Mordovtseva. The viewers shared a clip of the fight with fans on Reddit that included both Yara’s pro plastic surgery and Julia’s views against plastic surgery. However, the clip saw Natalie and Rebecca seemingly on Yara’s side as Julia was judged by her friend.
First, Rebecca shared her weight loss procedures, while Natalie expressed that she wanted a nose job. This led to Yara ultimately declaring that she had a nose job.If someone doesn’t like something about themselves, change it, Yara said. Yes, you must love yourself as you are. But if you can’t accept something, you can change it. We are living in 2021 and if you want to do something, do it. Julia, Yaras’ friend, looked worried as Yara spoke and quickly expressed that she disagreed when asked about it. “I totally disagree about this, she said. I mean like you’re young why do you have to change and operate? If like you have a man and [he loves] you like it, it’s perfect, you don’t have to change anything. Yara said she finds it perfectly okay to change what you don’t like about their appearance, while a frustrated Julia said: These are crazy people.
Yara claimed that Julia was judgmental, although Julia pointed out that she was simply speaking her own opinion. She said people have become lazy and should just use the gym if they want to look and feel better. However, the other three women disagreed with her. Fans rang on seeing both sides of the argument. “I think they’re both right.‘Your opinion is like a judgment. is SO TRUE. But Julia is right to a certain extent; you can change some aspect of yourself if you want to. She can’t see past that to see that it won’t help everyone and their insecurities, “a Reddit user wrote.”Just like what Yara and Rebecca said, if there is anything you want to change, go for it. In my opinion, it’s ok as long as you don’t go overboard and get addicted,another user added.
Although Yara and Julia appeared to disagree during the Tell-All, the two women are thankfully doing better in their relationship. Yara and Jovi are the proud parents of baby girl Mylah, while Julia and Brandon recently enjoyed a honeymoon in Miami. Fans of the two couples are thankfully in store for more content very soon, with Julia, Yara and Natalie all appearing alongside their husbands on90 Day Fianc: Happy Forever?The show will air on April 25 to the delight of90 day fiancéthe viewers. Fans will watch the couples work to overcome their cultural differences and have successful marriages.
90 Day Fianc: Happy Forever?Airs Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.
