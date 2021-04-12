Obituary: Trevor Peacock, versatile actor best known for his role in The Vicar of Dibley

Died: March 8, 2021.

IT TAKES a unique talent to write an American chart-topping single, hold Shakespearean audiences on the edge of their seats, and make a nation laugh with a sitcom performance as the brilliant bumbler.

And when you add the possibility of being in a goal line to land a full-time contract with Tottenham Hotspur FC, it gives an indication of the polymathic aptitude of irrepressible Trevor Peacock.

Peacock, who died at the age of 89 of a dementia-related illness, was best known for his role as parish councilor, Jim Trott, in The Vicar of Dibley, the popular sitcom starring Dawn French. But he was also an accomplished dramatic actor, having starred in the title role of Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus and as Petruchio in The Taming of the Shrew.

He has also appeared in a wide range of television productions, from Jonathan Creek to Waking the Dead.

But only a privileged few, like Anthony Newley and David Essex – and Peacock himself – have succeeded in blurring the lines between performer and pop composer.

What seems to have defined Peacock was an ability to make the most of opportunities, coupled with genuine determination.

He was born in Edmonton, north London. His father Victor was a lay Baptist preacher, and teenage Trevor also got involved in preaching. But it was his fascination with the performance that was almost spiritual.

As a child, he had been banned from watching films and therefore produced his own, rigging a large white sheet with holes, through which he and his friends put their heads while pretending to be movie stars.

Peacock was also a talented footballer and had a trial for Tottenham Hotspur when he was 18. His main ambition was still to be an actor, however, and although he taught in North London secondary schools for three years, he headed for a professional career. as a performer, debuting as a comedy writer and gag at the Windmill Theater in the 1950s.

In 1957 he married Iris Jones (the marriage would later end in divorce) and continued to write sketches for people like Peter Sellers and Tony Hancock.

In the meantime, he has formed a close friendship with television producer Jack Good, the creator of the BBC’s flagship pop program Six-Five Special, (and, later, on Oh, Boy! – his ITV counterpart). Peacock, who was now landing small acting roles, also wrote scripts for Good’s shows.

Peacock wrote a song, Mrs Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, for a 1963 television play, The Lads, starring Tom Courtenay and John Thaw. Two years later, it was recorded by Herman’s Hermits, which reached number one on the US Billboard charts.

Peacock also wrote Made You, for Adam Faith, and the gay fun song Gossip Calypso, for Bernard Cribbins, as well as songs for Billy Fury, Joe Brown and Jess Conrad.

However, he was not won over by pop fame. “I wrote for all kinds of people, but it wasn’t my world,” he said in a first interview. “I couldn’t play an instrument and all I wanted to do was become a legitimate actor.”

His talent for songwriting, and lyrics in particular, was used in the 1965 hit musical, Passion Flower Hotel, when he collaborated with composer John Barry. And he successfully merged his writing with theater when he was invited to join the Old Vic Company.

His star was on the rise and he joined the 69 Theater Company in Manchester where he received huge critical acclaim for his Tarragon in Waiting For Godot and his Tony Lumpkin in She Stoops to Conquer, which moved to the West End in 1969.

By 1971 he was now a prominent man, performing Titus at the Roundhouse, which led to a series of performances with the Royal Shakespeare Company from 1974 to 1976.

He went on to write, creating the “ambitious” musical, Leaping Ginger, about a young criminal (Robert Lindsay) newly released from prison, “embarking on a picaresque journey of self-discovery”.

Peacock also partnered with pop writer Alan Price to create the musical Andy Capp, starring Tom Courtenay as the indolent Northerner. The show moved to the West End and found further success on the mainland.

Critics believed that Peacock’s most daring writing work began in 1985 when he created Class K, described as “a fierce critique of our education system.” It was based on his time as a teacher, in which he fought to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The theatrical career continued at a steady pace, but when he joined the cast of the Vicar of Dibley in 1994, he achieved the financial rewards and fame that his career and talent demanded.

He and his second wife, actress Tilly Tremayne, were able to move to a 700-year-old mill in Somerset.

In 2009, however, Peacock was diagnosed with dementia. A hugely popular figure within the company, he battled the disease for as long as possible, continuing to work (he played a small role in the 2012 film, Quartet, alongside Billy Connolly) – and appeared in the 2015 Vicar of Dibley sketch for Comic. Relief.

Peacock loved to perform but retained a powerful commitment to the world around him. “You have to remember that there is more to life than acting, otherwise you are done,” he said. He is survived by Tilly and her four children, six grandchildren and a great-grandchild.