Stand out on the zoom by thinking of Hollywood: lights, camera, action

By: Janine MacLachlan

With video conferencing here to stay, one of my frequently asked questions is:

How can I look better on Zoom?

I’ve also met people who say they can’t be bothered, but that’s never a good idea. The problem isn’t just the appearance, which is much more informal with today’s work-from-home culture. The most important thing is to eliminate distractions that will distract from the ideas you are presenting. If you want your ideas to be heard, make sure your audience isn’t distracted by an unhappy setup.

When I coach clients on virtual presentations and meetings, I encourage them to embrace their inner Hollywood director and think about lights, camera, action. Start with a selfie in your current setting to take a hard look at what the camera sees. This image will help you notice things that the human eye will filter out.

First, the lights.

Make sure your light source is behind the camera, not behind you. If you have a window behind you, your face will be in shadow and you will look like yourself in the witness protection program.

The easiest way to balance this is with one lamp on your desk, maybe two if your presentation is in the evening. If you’re using a ring light and you see reflections on your glasses or irises, try turning it to face a white wall, or glue a piece of paper on it to diffuse the light.

If you see a shadow under your nose, you need to rethink your lighting. Filmmakers often use reflectors to direct light where it is needed. Try putting white paper on your desk to reflect the light on your face.

Then the camera.

Position the camera at or slightly above eye level, approximately at arm’s length. Looking at your laptop is not a flattering angle. In this case, your best friend could be a stack of books, probably two pounds more than you think you need.

Find a simple background that won’t distract you. You don’t want your audience to scan your book collection, and your work kitchen full of countertop appliances will also look too busy. But a plain white wall may appear too sterile. Work to find that simple balance.

Zoomed background images can be fun for team meetings, but they can sometimes get pixelated and give you a wavy look. Avoid them for more formal presentations.

And finally, the action.

In this age of distraction, you are competing with dogs, kids and everyone’s phone. Be engaging from the start by showing enthusiasm. Develop the inflection of your voice and your gestures. Look at the camera, not your audience, and certainly not yourself.

This is the biggest challenge because it’s natural to want to scan the frames of your audience members to gauge their reactions. But it’s distracting to watch the eyes of the speakers jump out. Place a sticker near your camera to get your attention. Because you’re not scanning for non-verbal feedback, build in other ways. Ask questions about key points. Use the query function. Create pauses to address points shared in the chat.

Put it all together.

As I mentioned, the human eye filters a lot of information. To make sure you’re looking your best, take another selfie and look at the before and after. To evaluate your new setup, get feedback from a trusted friend or colleague. If your background looks cluttered, make a Marie kondo Edit.

Run a test recording to see if you’re energetic enough without being over the top. For a final test, perform a live test, even if only to prepare a pitch for your boss. Live feedback is the best way to determine if you need to change your approach.

As you can see, lights, camera, and video call action approach are all you need to be in a better position to get your thoughts heard on Zoom.

Janine MacLachlan helps professionals transform their organizations by making their ideas heard. She is a communications strategist passionate about a more innovative and creative approach to work and life. She coached in 1871, Chicagos’ hub for digital startups, and was co-chair of the Chicago chapter of Ellevate Network. His Say It Shorter workshop has proven popular in today’s age of digital distraction. Connect with her on LinkedIn and Twitter.