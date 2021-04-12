‘Thappad’ actor Pavail Gulati joins Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Goodbye’





Image source: INSTAGRAM / BALAJIMOTIONPICTURES Pavail Gulati joins Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Goodbye’ After the very talented actress Neena Gupta joined the cast of Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s “ Goodbye ”, Thappad actor Pavail Gulati was roped up for an important role in the film. Pavail will play Bachchan’s son in the film, which has gone to floors in Mumbai. The two actors have previously shared screen space in the TV series “Yudh”. The producers, Balaji Motion Pictures, took to their social media to break the news. Looked: Of the film, Pavail said, “Goodbye is a very special movie for me with my very special friends. Absolutely thrilled and excited to be a part of it. What makes it even more special is having the opportunity to work with a legend like Mr. Amitabh Bachchan sir again. It is indeed an incredible feeling. “ The actor added, “This is my second collaboration with Balaji Telefilms, Ekta and Ruchikaa and I couldn’t be happier with this reunion. I can’t wait to embark on this exciting journey and I am sure it will be okay. be a fun riot. shoot with Rashmika and Amitabh sir. “ On a related note, actress Neena Gupta will play Amitabh Bachchan’s on-screen woman in the film directed by Vikas Bahl. Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment, “Goodbye” will be the first on-screen collaboration between Gupta and the 78-year-old screen icon. Recently, the Mahurat filming of the film took place in Mumbai. Meanwhile, this is Rashmika’s second Bollywood film after Mission Majnu opposite Siddharth Malhotra. The actress is very excited to be working on her film with none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan. “I am truly grateful to work with Mr. Bachchan, and I never thought I would share screen space with Mr. so early in my career. I really can’t wait for filming to start with him. And to make as many memories as possible and have fun. I’m sure to learn a lot from him, “said Rashmika.







