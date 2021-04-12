Hollywood’s 5 most damaging excuses for bullies

When my brother graduated from college, my dad offered him career advice:

Don’t be a fool.

Well, he actually used another word, which starts with earning an a, refers both to a particular type of terrible person and to a small but vital part of human anatomy, and cannot be clarified. in this article.

Coming as it did from my father, a learned man, eloquent and deeply Christian in the truest sense of the word, this directive was remarkable for both its crudeness and its brevity. As far as I know my brother has always heeded this, this was the advice he gave my son after he graduated. Looking at the recent allegations against countless powerful men (along with a few women) and, in some cases, their professional tailspin, I can’t help but think that more people should take this advice. In fact, the world could be a much better place if the phrase was included on every high school and college diploma and preface on every HR guideline, management workshop, and employment contract.

Especially in Hollywood.

Ousted CBS executives Peter Dunn and David Friend would certainly have benefited from the advice, ditto Joss Whedon and Scott Rudin, all the various industry leaders referenced last year by #PayUpHollywood in an attempt by besieged assistants to tackle the use and abuse by young people seeking to gain a foothold in the entertainment industry and of course the many men who have been shown to be perpetrators of sexual harassment and misconduct in recent years.

Sadly, for too long my father’s advice was viewed by many as antithetical to success. Too often in this country, success is used to justify being an abusive jerk. Some even seem to believe that success demands it: Powerful men and women are meant to have powerful personalities, and even in the 21st century, power continues to be expressed in the form of sexual, racial, physical, verbal abuse. or emotional.

Dunn and Friend lost their jobs after a Times investigation revealed a pattern of racism, sexism and bullying. After being accused of abusing Justice League stars, Whedon walked away from HBO’s new series The Nevers. Among the new revelations about Rudin in The Hollywood Reporter, he smashed an assistant’s hand with a computer screen and threw a bowl at another person’s head.

They join a long list of bullies that began with Louis B. Mayer, also famous for helping to launch the film industry and for using fear, threats, blackmail and sexual harassment to do so.

Hollywood history is littered with victims of a system that rewarded monstrous behavior just like its present. Everyone certainly knew that Harvey Weinstein was an angry, fear-inspiring, blood feud-fueled bully long before the gruesome details of his sexually predatory nature became public knowledge. But hey, he’s produced a lot of great movies that have won a lot of awards and made a lot of people a lot of money, and you can’t make an omelet without breaking a few eggs, amirite?

Is it any wonder that the entertainment industry is so excited about movies about gangsters, serial killers, crooked rulers, and the moral lines that must be crossed in war and business? For years, Hollywood has woven the self-righteous, self-fulfilling mythology of the terrible anti-hero men (and a few women) who still manage to woo audiences with their colorful features and ability to win at any cost. What’s not to like Miranda Priestly or Tony Soprano? I drink your milkshake became a meme, a gif, a T-shirt not as a warning against the bloody nature of capitalism but because it was so cool.

Hollywood loves to publicize its reputation for insane and abusive behavior in Swimming With Sharks, The Player and Entourage TV, Flack, but there is always a penchant for self-congratulation in satire. Look how difficult this business is! Watch how we make people suffer for their fame!

Joss Whedon has been accused of creating an abusive work environment on the set of Justice League. (Jay Maidment / Disney / Marvel)

The idea that people who want to be in the entertainment industry must first pay their dues by working assistant jobs that amount to continuous hazing, or suffer abuse on set from directors tyrants or other stars, is still considered by many to be not only an acceptable price to do business but perfectly fair. Do you want to enter the dream factory? You have to endure his nightmares first.

Last year, the Hollywood Commission on the Elimination of Harassment and the Promotion of Equality released its first report, which began with the conclusion that the entertainment industry is, unfortunately, fertile ground for bullies who are generally very ambitious, opportunistic, combative, powerful and competitive.

Some of those adjectives that are ambitious, say, or competitive don’t necessarily mean the same as abusive, just as not all yelling, swearing, long hours, or work demands constitute a toxic environment. Almost everyone hates their boss at one point or another; that doesn’t mean every boss is hateful. Being a perfectionist and demanding high-level work can be a good thing.

But for too long, words like perfectionist, colorful, mercurial, eccentric, and demanding have been used as a smokescreen for bullies.

A colorful boss collects items like bobbleheads, snow globes and paperweights; a bully throws them, often directly at people, as Rudin would have done on several occasions. (If someone you work for regularly throws things up, contact HR; if they ever throw something at you, call the police.)

A mercurial boss can have sudden and very dramatic reactions to things that fall on chairs as if they were passed out on hearing very good or very bad news; do an angry but silent about-face and stalk out of the room when someone missed a deadline; even while shouting from time to time. But they don’t regularly yell at people. Only bullies yell at people.

An eccentric boss may have weird rules about paper clips versus staples or preferred seating arrangement in meetings, but only bullies call people by names. Anyone who has been to a playground knows that children who call other children are deeply insecure, possibly emotionally damaged, and in need of intervention and guidance from caring adults. Adults who call other adults by names are also undoubtedly deeply anxious and can be emotionally damaged, but that is by no means your problem. The only name you should call in a professional setting is your own.

Likewise, many self-identified perfectionists want what they want the way they want it, but only a bully has a temper tantrum over an order for food. While it’s absolutely not cool to give your boss who is allergic to nuts a scalloped nut salad or keep forgetting that a certain coworker is vegan, you shouldn’t consider accidentally giving someone a coffee at the restaurant. milk with three shots of espresso instead of the four requested. A big deal. Or, frankly, it’s worth mentioning beyond that, you know, thank you.

In the entertainment industry, like most industries, people will be offering career advice and even help. But only a bully will constantly remind you that they are capable of making or breaking your or anyone’s career. And while it’s still tempting to believe someone who promises, Kid, I’ll make a star out of you, it’s important to remember that while it’s true, a statement like this is truly a statement like this. narcissism, an attempt to claim all the power and all the glory in the universe forever and ever, amen.

The real problem is that Hollywood remains infatuated with the belief in the rainmaker; that there are only a few people (mostly men, mostly white people) who are blessed with the divine luck to be able to make stars, blockbuster movies, prestigious series and, most importantly, a lot of people a lot of money. To keep them happy, the industry has been willing to excuse most of the behavior. Including the trampling of thousands of people who, if given a chance, could have helped make a lot of good movies and TV, might even have turned out to be as effective as the bully they fled from.

No matter what mythology may say, bullies don’t defeat the weak; they repel the reasonable, the people who are unwilling to pay royalties in the form of soul-sucking degradation.

Bullies are never interested in testing the fort; they’re just willing to do whatever it takes to get rid of the competition.