Maharashtra postpones board reviews after netizens and Bollywood raises their voices





Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday announced that class 10 and 12 committee exams would be postponed given the current Covid situation in the state. Imp Announcement: In view of the current situation of # COVID-19 in Maharashtra, we have postponed the State Council exams for grades 10 and 12. The current circumstances are not conducive to the holding of exams. Your health is our priority. #PariskhaPeCharcha #HSC #SSC #exams, “Gaikwad tweeted Monday. “Keeping in mind the schedule of the entrance exams to the professional courses, the exams of the 12th class will take place by the end of May, while the 10th standard exams will take place in June. according to the health situation, new dates for these examinations will be announced accordingly, ”she added. His tweet came shortly after singer Armaan Malik and actor Sonu Sood took to Twitter to ask relevant authorities not to conduct offline exams and other offline exams on time. current given the health risks in the midst of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Armaan tweeted: “I don’t think exams should take place in such a situation. Please take into account the mental and physical health of millions of students across India, who are preparing, stopping preparing and starting over. for these exams. Yes education is important but not at the expense of health. “ “I do not know if my voice will suffice but I hope and I am convinced that the authorities concerned will take this into account and take a decision in the interest of the students of our country. It is a humble request,” added the singer. . . Sonu wrote: “This time the board exams are not for the students but for the authorities. They cancel the exams: they pass. They take the exams: they fail. # Cancelboardexams2021..Life is precious.” The actor tweeted on Sunday demanding the same. Sonu tweeted on Sunday: “I ask everyone to support the students who are forced to take offline board exams in these difficult times. With the number of cases rising to 145,000 per day, I thinks there should be some internal evaluation method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. # cancelboardexam2021. “ Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon also tweeted on Sunday, expressing concern for the students. She wrote: “A very stressful time for all the students showing up for their exams. Adults in lockdown mode while the kids venture out to take exams. Very brave. What about all the families who are going to take their exams. have elderly people or parents who have health problems at home? which put them at risk. “ Music composer Vishal Dadlani tweeted last week: “So curfews and the threat of lockdowns everywhere, restaurants and bars closed early, Section 144 in many places, masks in cars but .. .. Students must physically attend and give exams? Absurd. Stop endangering people with crappy planning! #NoOfflineExams. #StudentLivesMatter. “

