UAE: Izin Hash, a child actor, dreams big – News

When we talk about 8 year olds, it is usually to discuss their life at home or at school. But not in the case of Izin Hash, a Dubai-based keralite who made his film debut in Appu Bhattathiri’s mysterious Malayalam thriller. Nizhal that hit theaters last week.

Izin is no stranger to life in front of the camera as the 8-year-old has appeared in more than 60 Anglo-Arab commercials. It was there that he picked up the “Emirati Boy” label. Izin has also featured in advertisements for brands such as KinderJoy, WarnerBros, Huawei and many more. He has appeared not only in commercials, but also in a music video for Dubai-based Somali rapper Freek.

Dealing with fame at such a young age can be difficult. Although successful, he has his own struggles, but Izin’s father, Hash Javad from Malappuram, Kerala, who works as a social media manager in Dubai, and his mother Naseeha, a microbiologist from Abu Dhabi, have been strong behind. the young sensation. “We are proud of his fame,” Hash Javad said in conversation with City hours. “But we treat him like a normal child, so that his fame doesn’t affect his childhood,” he added. As for Izin, fame makes him happy but he wants to live like a normal child, so that he can always play with his friends.

Izin has a 2-year-old sister, Hawazin, who has also appeared in commercials. The brother-sister duo shared the screen in an advertisement for a Saudi Arabia-based clothing brand.

In 2019, Izin appeared in the Liverpool Football Club promotional video alongside England legend Steven Gerrard and Scotland coach and former player Gary McAllister. In the video, Izin was seen having a soft subject interaction with the two. “Have you met Mo Salah? Is it real? Izin asked Gerrard in the video. As a football fan, Izin’s favorite footballer is Lionel Messi.

Playing in commercials is one thing, but a mystery thriller is a whole different ball game. However, that wasn’t a problem for camera friend Izin, whose confident act stunned everyone on set. “His ability to capture and move is truly commendable,” said Nizhal director Appu in conversation with a publication in India. “Since the film is all about the kid, it was a relief to have an actor like Izin working with us,” he added.

Izin, who is confident in handling any kind of actor, wants to try the comedy genre. “I want to star in comedy movies more than in thrillers,” said Izin, adding that he also wanted to star in web series given their popularity in contemporary times because people were stuck in their homes due to the Covid closures.

However, the family faces a challenge: Izin’s college life. He is currently in 3rd year at Ajman Habitat School. Thanks to the online courses, Izin is fortunate not to miss much. The exams, however, put him in a risky situation, especially during the shooting of his film. Izin used to show up for his exams in the strangest places. “As he was spinning in a forest in Athirappilly, he sat on a rock and tried to take the exam, but was upset that he couldn’t because of a network coverage issue,” Hash revealed. , adding that Izin’s results were very commendable in the previous annual review. .

Izin rose to fame at the age of three when one of his videos went viral. His parents opened a social media account in his name, which is now verified and has nearly 40,000 subscribers.

While the challenges ahead will only increase, Izin’s parents believe their child’s acting career will not affect their studies. However, they want Izin to choose his own career path going forward.

Nizhal with Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban and Izin is currently in theaters.