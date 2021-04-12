MIPTV is more relevant than ever thanks to COVID-19





Courtesy of Parisa Taghizadeh / Fable Pictures MIPTV is determined to put on a show, despite COVID-19. The global springtime television market in Cannes was one of the first industry events to be canceled last year due to the global coronavirus pandemic. But, in any case, the pandemic has helped the international television industry. Small screen consumption is booming around the world, and with both old (Netflix, Amazon) and new (Disney +, HBO Max) streaming platforms hungry for content, the demand for the next big novelty has never been so high. “People think outside the box to shows that they might not have seen before,” says Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein of ADD Content Agency, which recently sold Israeli comedy and drama series. Uri and Ella to HBO Max and Carpenter about. “We’re also seeing a lot of local platforms, regional streamers coming on board, producing originals and buying a second AVOD window for the best shows.” “International dramas Lupine, Money heist, Narcos regularly make the ten most-watched shows on global platforms like Netflix, ”adds Rose Hughes of Keshet International, whose MIPTV list includes the Norwegian-German thriller Fury. “There is a huge and growing demand for strong character-driven drama, whatever language it is in.” La Croisette will be empty, but organizer Reed MIDEM is moving forward with an online-only version of MIPTV Monday through Friday and has lined up an impressive pool of on-screen talent to showcase. Music superstar Marc Anthony, who stars in this summer’s adaptation of In the heights, will host a virtual question-and-answer keynote, speaking to President of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas, JC Acosta, approximately 30 years at the top of the global entertainment industry. Football icon David Beckham to talk about TV production, his Studio 99 small-screen shingle and his developing miniseries Shoe of the world war with The Late Late Show with James Corden executive producer Ben Winston. And Paul Buccieri, president of A + E Networks, will receive the second MIP Sustainable Development Goals Award for his efforts to increase diversity within the network, such as through Lifetime’s Broader Focus initiative, to which she credits increasing female representation among channel writers. , coxswains and producers. But the main focus will be on shows, a bumper crop of period dramas, comedies and action thrillers aimed at attracting buyers and viewers around the world.







