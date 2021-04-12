‘Promising Young Woman’ proudly wears her femininity

One of the likely reasons Promising Young Woman is up for so many Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Director, and Editor, is that she defies audiences’ expectations every moment. Emerald Fennells’ directorial debut is a rape culture film, but it’s not bleak. It’s a revenge thriller, but it’s not conventionally cathartic. His poppy and candy-colored one turn, wild and scary the next.

Fennell hired French editor Frdric Thoraval whose credits include horror films and action thrillers to help him realize his unique take on a story about a young woman named Cassie (Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan) that goes to extremes in response to a company that wants to exploit it. or sweep it under the carpet. Fennell and Thoraval have reunited on Zoom to speak with The Envelope.

What brought you to Freds’ door for this movie?

Emerald Fennell: He’s worked on all kinds of genres, from mega-horror to big action to small movies. The most recent things on his resume, or the ones that caught my eye as a horror fan, were Sinister and Taken. It’s hard to make a really tense thriller, and it’s hard to do a really scary horror, and both were great.

What was your vision of the film, stylistically?

Fennell: I sent everyone a mood board and a reading list. The moodboard was 25 pages long, and that was it sort from costume references to makeup references to shots. It was a combination of American Psycho, To Die For, The Virgin Suicides, some photographs by Gregory Crewdson, lots of Cindy Sherman, [Michael] Powell and [Emeric] Pressburger more arched and allegorical things. We all have so many assumptions about what movies look like and how serious the subject must be discussed and shown. I couldn’t wait to say I can anticipate what people thought this is going to look like, which is rainy glass, a portable camera and a lot of gray. But it will be the opposite of that. It’s gonna be incredibly beautiful and feminine and arched and deliberately made.

Did you want it to be a amusing experience to watch this movie?

Fennell: I definitely think I wanted it to be attractive. It was important that he didn’t preach to converts, I guess. The most important thing about it, aside from all the political stuff, was that it was a gripping, romantic, and sad movie. It was important that the movie itself emulate who Cassie is, she is an expert in using pop femininity, blonde and pink to hide her pain and also to make herself appear harmless. One of the things you rarely see in movies is how unbelievably conscious women know how they move around the world and how they can use it, how they can disguise themselves. So it was extremely important that you feel like something you would do want to to watch, that it was not a medicine.

Are we still experiencing this through Cassies’ perspective?

Frdric Thoraval: Absolutely. The main thing we needed to have, from the very start of the movie, was an emotional connection with her. As soon as we have that connection as an audience, we could have a little bit of his experience, and we could be on this roller coaster where we can have twists and turns. This is why Carey’s performance was so important, because it gave us direction on everything. It was such a pleasure to cut with her because it was all about nuance and trying to find a way to stay with her as much as we could. I think as soon as we get that, anything can be accepted, and all of the twists of the change, the tonal elements that change have been able to hopefully work.

You also play with the audience, in a way. Does she really murder her victims? Can you talk about some of these changes and the manipulation of our expectations?

Fennell: What’s really exciting is that audiences are so wise now for story rhythms, they are so wise for character traits. That was a huge plus, because not only do you have a really interesting beat map when it comes to the revenge thriller genre or, stripping it even more, allegorical and bible tales or a bedtime story where the people learn from the lessons of all of us. familiar with these rhythms. As long as you know what you’re expecting, then you can push that as far as you can before you walk away. A good example is ketchup on the leg. It’s that combination of music, the slow panning of his body, that was so used to seeing blood, and the last thing you see, really, is the hot dog. So you gave the audience enough time to be cheated on, But it is not that long ago that people did not feel the deliciousness of the surprise.

Can you talk about another change when Cassie seems to find peace and fall in love with Ryan? [Bo Burnham]?

Thoraval: We’re more in a romantic comedy sort of way. There might be melancholy before, when she’s alone, but when she comes back with him, it’s kind of fireworks and explosion that you have with the song [Stars Are Blind], with this montage, with the good time they spend together and the life they could have together. We needed this moment to feel, as she falls so much for him, the audience has to fall in love with him too.