AFLW Grand Final 2021 venue, time, entertainment





The AFL brought in a growing Australian artist and avid Collingwood fan to perform at the AFLW Grand Final.

Australian indie-pop artist G Flip was heralded as pre-game entertainment for Saturday’s AFLW Grand Final, describing it as “one of the highlights of my life.” The AFL announced on Monday that the Melbourne-based singer-songwriter, also known as Georgia Flipo, will perform at Adelaide Oval ahead of the Battle of Crows and Brisbane for the 2021 AFLW Prime Minister’s Cup. The 26-year-old, who is best known for her single About You, said she was thrilled to be playing the biggest day on the women’s football calendar. Watch all matches from the 2021 NAB AFLW Competition LIVE on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try for free 14 days now >> “I’ve been a football fan ever since my father put a Magpies scarf around my neck when I was a baby and I haven’t missed a Magpies game this season. “I don’t just love football, I love football. “It will be one of the highlights of my life, I am very excited.” The AFL also announced that the national anthem and Welcome to Country will be performed by local talent as part of pre-match formalities. AFL client and commercial director Kylie Rogers said it was exciting to celebrate another fantastic year of women’s football with a great selection of Australian talent. “We are delighted that G Flip and some exciting local talent are entertaining fans ahead of the 2021 NAB AFLW Grand Final,” she said. “Australians have been hungry for live music since the start of the global pandemic, so we hope to see as many G Flip and football fans secure their places at the NAB AFLW Grand Final and fill the stadium to celebrate the women’s football.” G Flip burst onto the music scene in 2018, following the release of his debut album About You from his debut album About Us and received numerous musical accolades including a sign of Pitchfork’s Best New Music. She made headlines in Australia and abroad. Tickets for the match will go on sale Tuesday afternoon, with members having early access starting at 3:30 p.m. and the general public starting at 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $ 10 for adults with free admission for children under 18.

