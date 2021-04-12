Actors who donned onscreen sarees and set themselves major fashion goals





/ /

/ Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Actors who donned onscreen sarees and gave major fashion goals Bollywood actors wearing unique and quirky sarees onscreen have always given us major fashion goals. Read ahead to take a look. Written by



Pooja dhar





2462 readings

Bombay

Posted: April 12, 2021 4:00 p.m. 1 / 8 Unique sarees worn by Bollywood actors on screen The Bollywood industry presents stories of different types and provides people all over the world with great entertainment. In today’s generation, people not only watch movies to pass their time and have fun, but they are also really inspired by the on-screen character that Bollywood stars play on the big screen. Whether it’s the way they walk, talk or even dress for that matter, these Bollywood fans aspire to look like these actors and even talk like them. Some of the very popular Bollywood stars have made their mark in this industry with the great work they have done, especially in specific songs and movies. From the early days until today, Indian audiences love to see the glamor in Bollywood movies where the actors are dressed in unique and different ways as they shake a leg to the beat of their songs. It is from those Bollywood movies that proved that a saree can be worn in many different and stylish ways and it is often the case that the sarees worn by Bollywood actors in classic songs and movies have held a great hold on the ‘Warning. Here are photos of some of the most talked about sarees worn by Bollywood stars. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: YouTube

2 / 8 Mumtaz to Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Orange and gold saree from Song’s Mumtazs, Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke is praised to this day. Photo credit: YouTube

3 / 8 Madhuri Dixit Nene in Didi Tera Dewar Madhuri Dixit Nenes purple and gold saree from the song, Didi Tera Dewar has become very popular, being one of the main reasons why the film is a classic. Photo credit: YouTube

4 / 8 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in all songs of Devdaas Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s unique style of wearing the red and white bengaali saree started a major trend at the time. Photo credit: YouTube

5 / 8 Madhuri Dixit Nene in Dhak Dhak Karne Laga The song, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, has garnered a lot of attention, mainly because of the orange Madhuri Dixit Nenes saree with a deep v-neck, long-sleeved blouse. Photo credit: YouTube

6 / 8 Kareena Kapoor Khan in Chameli Kareena Kapoor Khan’s plain saree with a floral blouse garnered a lot of attention and appreciation when the film was released. Photo credit: YouTube

7 / 8 Deepika Padukone at Badtameez Dil The Deepika Padukones plain blue saree with a glittery gold trim and a glittery sleeveless black color blouse in Badtameez Dil has certainly given many major fashion goals. Photo credit: YouTube

8 / 8 Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas plain onion skin color saree with shimmering halter blouse in Desi Girl has captured the hearts of many. Photo credit: YouTube







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos