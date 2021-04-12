Dhanush villain calls angry | The actor who plays the villain in Dhanush’s Karnan receives abusive calls; beg the haters not to scold him





Dhanush’s Karnan Antagonist Asks Fans Not To Scold Him | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Dhanush-star antagonist Karnan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, Nataraja Subramani has requested Dhanush fans Nataraja aka Natty recalled the character Kannabhiran played by him in Karnan Moreover, he called Kannabhiran just like an actor and asked fans not to scold him over calls and messages. Dhanush-star Karnan released in theaters on April 9, 2021, and performed successfully. The film has become the talk of the city for its content which concerns the pain of the oppressed classes. Meanwhile, actor Nataraja Subramani, aka Natty, tweeted about the backlash he was getting for playing the character of Kannabhiran in Mari Selvaraj’s directorial film. As fans sympathized with the titular character, Karnan, they developed angst over the ruthless villain Kannabhiran played by Nataraja Subramani. After the film’s release, concerned fans contacted Natty’s personal number via calls and messages. When Natty accepted the calls, he must have heard the fan abuse they wanted against Kannabhiran. Looks like Natty got a lot of calls from angry fans. Additionally, the actor’s message box was inundated with messages that tore him apart for being such a ruthless character in the film. It is common among Tamil cinema fans to express their emotions so aggressively against the evil characters they watch on the big screen. Based on the impact of the character, fans tend to make the character a work of fiction and start taking on the original personality trying out the role. Nataraja Subramani fell prey to these extreme fan reactions. Fearing that the situation would escalate further, Natty decided to resolve the issue on Twitter. Calling everyone his “siblings,” Natty tried to make haters understand that he was just an actor playing the character of Kannabhiran in Karnan. Additionally, Natty also humbly urged fans to stop abusing her through calls and messages. Finally, he restored the character of Kannabhiran as an actor and thanked the fans. The translated version of Nataraja’s tweet is given below. Brothers and sisters, I just played the character of Kannabhiran. Please don’t abuse me on calls and messages. I couldn’t tolerate it. It was just acting. My gratitude to the fans. Nataraja Subramani is a popular filmmaker who later ventured into acting. Although he has starred in many films, Sathuranga Vettai (2014) turned out to be a benchmark in his career. The film, directed by H. Vinoth, captured his subtle but persuasive acting skills. Kannabhiran is just the second character that has given Natty, as an actor, a break from his career. Karnan was produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the V Creations banner.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos