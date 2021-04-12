Seniors community adds ‘rehab hotel’ post-COVID recovery program – Clinical Daily News





A New Jersey-based retirement home provider has dedicated three rooms in an assisted living community to care for people who have lingering medical issues after a fight with COVID-19. The prevalence of these so-called long-haul routes has been noted in various studies. Many report experiencing a variety of long-term physical and mental health symptoms, regardless of the severity of their illness. Jewish Home Familys Short-Term Recovery Program accepts new clients from the large community and takes a holistic approach to caring for them, according to President and CEO Carol Silver Elliott. The program is designed for people who have recovered at home but find they have persistent symptoms that are interfering with their quality of life, the company announced last week. (Residents arriving directly after a hospital stay for COVID-19 may be cared for in the provider’s subacute unit, Silver Elliot added.) After performing a thorough medical assessment and obtaining their physician’s consent, clients are given a personalized treatment plan and admitted to the Jewish Home ‘Rehabilitation Hotel’, one of three hotel-style furnished apartments at the assisted living community of operators in River Vale, NJ. The rooms were originally used for rehab stays for other non-subacute conditions. Clients receive full days of programming and therapy, including intensive physiotherapy and occupational and speech therapy as needed. Respiratory and behavioral health specialists are also available if needed. Exercise, meditation and entertainment programs are also offered, as well as spa-like meals developed to support sufficient nutrition and a return to well-being, the operator said. Stays last one or two weeks. Program beneficiaries can then continue to receive ongoing therapy services via telehealth from in-house rehabilitation staff members after they return home, said Silver Elliott, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LeadingAge. In-house rehabilitation staff have been trained in the use of telehealth for many modalities during the pandemic, she told the McKnight’s Daily Clinic. The new program is designed for people from the surrounding community. The company has provided post-COVID services to its long-term residents on an ongoing basis in their own rooms and as part of its regular therapeutic, clinical and recreational services, Silver Elliott said. He has also seen post-COVID admissions from the hospital directly to his subacute unit. There are a significant number of people struggling with long-term complications from COVID and we hope this is a program that will fill that gap and meet the needs of our community, Silver Elliott said.

