Just Dial Strings in Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh as Brand Ambassador

Justdial, India’s leading local search engine, has joined Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador. Justdial launched their campaign with Ranveer Singh for their new B2B marketplace portal, JD Mart, at IPL 2021, India’s biggest cricket event of the year.

The Justdials JD Mart platform, available at https://www.jdmart.com and through apps on the Play Store and App Store, aims to empower millions of Indian manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers to prepare for the internet in this post-COVID era, attract new customers and sell their products online. The platform offers free digital product catalogs to businesses and aims to digitize Indian businesses, especially MSMEs, across all categories. With features such as payment escrow services, logistics support for hyperlocal, intra-city, inter-city and even international deliveries, insurance and financing solutions, JD Mart must enable businesses to have reach. wider and more customers. The above, together with vendor tools like real-time dashboard, analytics, certification and protection, and 24×7 support, enables businesses to operate efficiently.

On the other side of the spectrum, buyers can discover quality suppliers with a wide choice of products, spread across millions of categories to meet all B2B needs. Rich in interactive content, cataloging and powerful communication tools such as request for quotation (RFQ) function, send inquiry, call, chat and buy options online, JD Mart – powered by Justdial, brings a new experience wholesale to buyer.

Commenting on the association, youth icon Ranveer said: I am delighted to be a part of the Justdials JD Mart campaign. I have no doubts that JD Mart will benefit millions of Indian businesses to discover, buy and sell products online which is the need of the hour in these difficult times of the pandemic. I hope this campaign will encourage more and more companies to go digital and prepare for the future. “

VSS Mani, Founder and CEO of Just Dial, commented: We are proud to have Ranveer on board in our mission to create India’s largest B2B marketplace. His energy, his passion and the ambitious value he brings are indisputable. The new campaign will be a fun riot for all viewers to watch. Just Dial has been helping Indian companies for the past 25 years to grow their business and this association and our new platforms will help us take it to the next level.

Conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions, the JD Marts advertising campaign features Ranveer Singh as a businessman in various avatars. The campaign takes an original and innovative approach to how every business owner feels excited to sell and has a special affection for the goods and services they sell.

The ads deliver a strong message with an energy, originality and versatility unmatched by Ranveers and a chameleon-like ability to transform into conscious characters. Campaign messaging is clear with JD Mart rightly positioned as India Ka B2B Marketplace and the slogan of JD Mart Sell Smart. Buy Smart. We are confident that this new round of announcements will pave the way for further digitization and growth of MSMEs in India.

