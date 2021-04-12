Entertainment
Mike Ryan goes through Rolling Rock breakup on new single ‘Can Down’ looks like Nashville
Texas native Mike Ryan finds solace in a Rolling Rock affair on his new single, Can Down, Now. While Ryan wasn’t inspired by a recent breakup when he walked into the room with Smith Ahnquist, Brent Anderson and Will Weatherly in early 2019 to write what would become Can Down, he says he is familiar with feelings after a split.
It wasn’t something I was going through back then, he said Sounds like Nashville by phone from Texas. It was just an emotion that I knew.
On Can Down, Ryan sings, So here I am on our back porch / Looks like I’m stuck / Between a Rolling Rock affair and a heartache / It’s gonna be the end of one of us. It’s his favorite lyrics in the song, and Ryan says he and his co-writers were playing the saying between a rock and a hard place.
There are all kinds of situations where you may need a drink. Sometimes it’s at the bar, sometimes with friends, but in this case it was on the back porch, which I think is arguably the most important part of a tough time, explains. he. This is when you are alone and usually in the wee hours of the morning and have time to think. Rolling Rock has certainly found its way into my refrigerator many times.
No stranger to breakup anthems, Ryan knew Can Down would make the cut for his upcoming fifth studio album. He started performing Can Down on the road at the end of 2019 and it was a song fans instantly came to.
I received an excellent response, he said. It looks like the needle is moving, so it was a natural fit. It was the one we recorded at the start of this recording process, so it was ready to release too. It was the key.
Can Down is the second song he released independently of his fifth studio album. It follows the Ghost Town of the 2020s. Ryan began recording the project in Nashville early last year before the pandemic forced local recording studios to close. The extended time off the road and out of the studio has given Ryan more time to live with the songs and get a better feel for how he wants to sing them live.
The pandemic has also allowed Ryan to spend more time with his two young sons. He says he’s been off the road most of the time and is grateful to be able to observe their milestones. Since his children had his attention all year round, Ryan had little room to write. So, the singer-songwriter recently started building a rehearsal studio that he can go to several times a week to get creative.
I have a lot of inspiration. It will take a little while for that inspiration to turn into creativity and turn into songs, he admits. It’s been nice to live with these songs last year. I really like taking the time to sing them and figure out exactly how I want to do it.
Since Texas lifted its restrictions on COVID-19, Ryan has been on stage more often last month. Although he enjoyed the extra time with his family and improved his golf game, he is optimistic about his return to the road and to the stage.
I didn’t realize until I couldn’t do how much I had to do this for my soul, connect with people and travel, he says. I look forward to doing more of this.
