Indian photographer Ace Kormiyaki Lamarr spreads his wings in Bollywood and Hollywood





Kormiyaki Lamarr, whose work in the Indian film and fashion industry does not need to be showcased, is now gearing up for some exciting Hollywood projects. In addition to shooting a short film for a well-known magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Kormiyaki was also part of the very famous Kingfisher 2021 calendar which was filmed in Kerala, where he was the head of social media. He has also worked with Meghalaya Tourism, enhancing the beauty and charm of the state for tourists visiting it from all over the world. Born and raised in Shillong, Meghalaya, India, Kormiyaki Lamarr's journey to becoming a photographer will raise eyebrows. Kormiyaki, self-taught in the basics of photography, was introduced to photography at the age of 12 but started photographing professionally in 2011. Later he moved to Los Angeles to continue his education at the prestigious New York Film Academy. He has shot in various fields of photography and videography ranging from events, landscapes, commercials and documentaries. He mainly focuses on fashion photography and also leans on a stylized and conceptual approach to his work. Sharing more about his trip from Shillong's hometown to Los Angeles, he said, "Shillong's trip to Los Angeles has been a roller coaster, I encountered so many obstacles, studying at a boarding school for 10 years m really learned to live independently. I had a lot of good opportunities because I got down to work and got noticed afterwards. I met many different people and cultures during my trip which gave me a different aspect of the world we live in and helped me to capture it. Describing his challenges throughout, he reveals, "Losing my mother as a teenager is probably the most difficult challenge of my life, however, I use this negative energy in my photography to channel it into something productive. When I'm with a camera, I forget everything that happened and just live in the moment. This is what keeps me going. "Opportunities don't always come, you create your own and having a strong mindset and putting in the hours has helped me get to where I am today, I'm grateful to have a family that still has believed in my work, I could not I did it without them, "he added. Asked about his interest in photography, he says: "I started with family photos, I found myself spending more time with a camera than anything else. Being surrounded by the beautiful nature of Meghalaya made me want to capture everything. From nature to culture to people. It took off for me when I got a few newspapers published in a picture I had taken of a house that had been accidentally burnt down. Seeing my work spread across the state really motivated young Kormi. Photography is my tool. It highlights my view of the world. When I create images I make sure to always save them with a concept or a story to tell, this also adds to the impact of my work and gives it a healthy meaning.

